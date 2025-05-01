Political harassment follows Easter events

A new bid to criminalise and intimidate republicans is being seen behind a trend of targeting individuals attending commemorations.

As unionists condemned the involvement of Sinn Fein leaders at commemorative events in Tyrone over the Easter weekend, a Belfast football club said they left out one of their players after he was seen attending a republican commemoration in Derry.

There was no suggestion that Derry man Patrick McClean was involved in any illegal activity as he attended an officially approved march and rally in Derry organised by Saoradh.

Nevertheless, he was left out of the Glentoran team to take on Larne after the club said it was “investigating” his attendance.

Mr McClean is a brother of the Wrexham winger and Ireland international James McClean, who has faced years of harassment in Britain for his refusal to wear a poppy in honour of the British Army.

The presence of Sinn Fein politicians at an Easter commemorative event has also stoked controversy.

Eugene McConnell, the chair of Mid Ulster District Council, attended the event in Carrickmore, County Tyrone last weekend, and was pictured alongside Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald and a banner featuring IRA Volunteer Jim Lynagh.

The Ulster Unionist Party demanded a council debate on what they said was his “improper” honouring of a “terrorist” which they claimed “falls far below the standards of integrity and brings the office of Chairman into disrepute”.

A heroic figure in the history of the freedom struggle, Vol. Lynagh was killed by the British Army’s SAS during an ambush in the Armagh village of Loughgall in 1987. He was targeted alongside seven comrades in one of the most notorious shoot-to-kill massacres of the conflict.

Both the DUP and the UUP claimed that Mr McConnell “closed down debate” regarding his attendance at the event during a council meeting last week.

A Sinn Fein spokesperson said: “Everyone has the right to remember their dead with dignity and respect.”

Meanwhile, Sinn Féin First Minister Michelle O’Neill has been the victim of death threats after she took part in a republican commemoration.

The posts appeared in a Facebook called ‘United Ulsterman Group’. They were published under a posting of a newspaper article about Ms O’Neill, who spoke at an Easter Risin g commemoration in Coalisland, County Tyrone on Saturday.

One person commented: “Never a sniper about when you need one.”

Another person posted an image of two bullets.

Another Facebook page posted pictures of Sinn Féin politicians at Easter parades, with death threats underneath.

A page by ‘Moygashel Bonfire Association’ uploaded images of a number of Mid Ulster District councillors who were involved in Easter Rising commemorations.

Underneath the post, one comment said: “I think it’s time to reload with a mag of 20. 7* 62 There will always be an Ulster and Ulster WILL be FREE...”

Another read: “F*** these b********, let’s go at them...”

Sinn Féin councillor Dominic Molloy was featured in the pictures posing with a banner.

He said: “Everybody has a right to remember their dead in a respectful way, which happened on Sunday during the Easter commemorations.”