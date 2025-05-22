No option for Britain amid huge pressure for Brown inquiry

Thousands of Gaelic sports fans descended on the County Derry village of Bellaghy for a ‘Walk For Truth’ for Sean Brown on Friday, 16 May, in honour of the prominent nationalist brutally killed in 1997.

The Bellaghy GAA club chairman was murdered 28 years ago this week as he locked the gates of the club. The Walk For Truth was organised by Bellaghy Wolfe Tones GAC in support of the Brown family and its pursuit of a public inquiry into Mr Brown’s murder.

The town came to a standstill for the event. GAA President, Jarlath Burns said he was inspired by the number of people rallied at the grounds named after the victim, Páirc Seán de Brúin.

He said: “In 1997, we made the opposite journey on the very sad day of the funeral. There was terrible anxiety at that time. There was sadness in the air.

“Tonight I feel a different mood, a mood of resilience, determination, solidarity, defiance.

“This is the GAA community. We go out in these jerseys that people are wearing here, we go out and we fight for our parish every week and for our club and we play for our club against each other but when something happens to one of us, we are all part of this wonderful community and we take our values with us tonight.

“We are decent people and all we want is justice and truth,” said Mr Burns.

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald and First Minister Michelle O’Neill also took part.

Ms McDonald said they were in Bellaghy to “support the Brown family and to support the demand for the immediate establishment of the public inquiry into Sean’s murder”.

“The courts have spoken - the High Court, the Court of Appeal. You can see from the thousands and thousands of people who are here, people care deeply about this”, added Ms McDonald.

“The British government now know what they have to do, so they need to get on with it”, she added.

Ms O’Neill said it was “time for truth”.

She added: “It is time for justice. It is time to do the right thing by the Brown family.

“I think the thousands upon thousands of people that turned out here tonight to support the Brown Family, is testimony and the British Government need to heed what is being sent here, the message, which is much more than symbolism here tonight; it is a very strong message of support.

“It is a very strong message to say, ‘This family won’t give up. This community won’t give up and the people of Ireland won’t give up’”,” said Ms O’Neill.

Addressing the “immense” crowd, Kevin Doherty, Bellaghy Wolfe Tones club chairperson said it was “humbling to think the GAA community could pull together like this”.

“As a club, as friends, as neighbours, we no longer can hold on to our dignified silence. As a community, we are furious at the treatment of the Brown family.

“I actively seek the support and solidarity of the wider association at this time of legal and moral repugnance.

“As a unit of the Association, we represent what is best about our society, however, what the Brown family have endured in recent months, weeks and indeed years, is the lowest and it can no longer be tolerated.

“Every club in Ireland has a chairperson. Every club in Ireland has to have the last person to lock the gates, so I asked every club in Ireland to show their support at these times for the Brown family and to get justice once and for all,” said Mr Doherty.

Giving a massive “go raibh maith agaibh [thank you]” to the crowd, John Keenan, chairperson of Derry GAA said: “This is a true sense of solidarity, a loud, loud statement to the outside world, to show the family the family that the GAA is behind the Brown family.

“They are one of us. If you touch one of us, or hurt one of us, annoy one of us, we protect each other, that is why we are out here in such numbers tonight,” said Mr Keenan.

“Hilary Benn, there are thousands of us standing with the Brown family. Take a look,” said Mark Thompson from Relatives For Justice.

“We stand here tonight to bear witness. We stand in solidarity with the Brown family and all other families impacted by the conflict, in particular families impacted by state violence and collusion,” he added.

GAA President Jarlath Burns said: “As I look over here at the thousands gathered in Páirc Seán de Brúin, I can tell you tonight, Sean Brown would be a proud man.

“He would be proud of his family who have campaigned for justice and truth for him for this past 28 years, when they should have been allowed to mourn.

“He would be proud of his club, Bellaghy, who in such a short time, in these wonderful, beautiful facilities that he was such a part of, for organising this demonstration tonight. He would be proud of the GAA as a whole,” said Mr Burns.

On behalf of her family, Clare Loughran, Sean Brown’s daughter, thanked everyone present “for walking with us tonight in our demand for a public inquiry”.

“We are honestly overwhelmed by the turnout. It is incredibly touching to see so many people here and it means a great deal to us.

“It reminds us that although our journey for truth and justice has been long, we are not walking it alone.”

The rally comes following the British government’s decision to seek to appeal the requirement to hold a public inquiry to the British Supreme Court.

“Tonight, the family of Sean Brown and the community of Bellaghy and beyond sent a clear message to the British government — only a public inquiry will do,” said local Sinn Fein representative Emma Sheerin.

“Twenty-eight years on since his murder, Sean Brown’s family continue to courageously battle for truth and justice — something the British government seems determined to deny.

“The British Secretary of State, Hilary Benn, should stop using the discredited ICRIR as a smokescreen, accept the views of five High Court judges and establish a public inquiry without delay.

“Dragging this case back through the courts shows only contempt for the Brown family and insults their dignified, decades-long campaign.”

Known loyalist paramilitaries Mark ‘Swinger’ Fulton, Muriel Gibson, half-brothers Laurence ‘Duffer’ and Laurence ‘Larry’ Kincaid and Roy Stewart were all named as suspects in Sean’s murder, but family has now discovered that as many as 25 different people were linked to his killing, including a number of state agents.

In an interview following the march and rally, Mr Brown’s elderly widow Bridie, 87, said she does not know why her husband was killed, and reiterated her call for a public inquiry into his death to answer the questions her family has.

“I don’t know why they chose Sean, I just do not know because he was the same with everybody,” she said during an interview on BBC’s The GAA Social podcast.

“He treated everybody alike, he walked with both sides of the community.”

She also paid tribute to the turnout of thousands in Bellaghy to support her family’s campaign for a public inquiry.

“It was emotional,” she said. “Never in my wildest dreams had I thought about so big a turnout.”

Last month, Mr Benn claimed to be taking steps to ensure that a new official body, the so-called ‘Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR)’, is capable of carrying out an investigation, instead of an inquiry.

But during an appearance at the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee, ICRIR chief commissioner Declan Morgan admitted his body cannot meet the required standard of an Article 2 compliant investigation.

“Today’s comments from Sir Declan Morgan are welcome and shine a light on where the ICRIR falls short,” said SDLP leader Claire Hanna.

“Any further delay to the resuming and restarting of inquests alongside the continued denial of a public inquiry to the Brown family is the British Government delaying truth and justice.”