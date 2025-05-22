McCreesh and O’Hara commemorated

Óglach Raymond McCreesh and his comrade Óglach Patsy O’Hara, two of the 1981 hungerstrikers who gave their lives 44 years ago this week, were remembered in Camlough, County Armagh at a commemoration organised by the Constance Markievicz 1916 Society. Below is the text from the main oration, delivered by Frankie Quinn.

We as republicans send our ongoing support and solidarity to the Palestinian people and their resistance fighters at this time, as the terrible genocide being carried out against them by Zionists, the USA and European imperialists, continues. Comrades, we stand firmly with you.

Raymond was born on the 25th of February 1957. A working-class lad who possessed a fantastic community spirit. This was clear for all to see, in the display from his own community at his funeral, with his comrades from the Irish Republican Army, giving Óglach Raymond Mc Creesh full military honours as they laid him to rest, here in this very spot.

The tribute paid to his sacrifice was a statement of this young man’s popularity within his own hometown and surrounding countryside. A resistance fighter of the people, for the people.

Raymond didn’t hesitate when it came to getting involved in the struggle for Irish freedom. He joined the IRA as a 17-year-old, to accept the fight for sovereignty and a 32-county socialist republic. The harassment by marauding occupying soldiers within his own home village was a continuous reminder of the manifestation of arrogance of the British empire and its murderous foreign forces.

Raymond’s commitment was to be tested many times on active service, and he never faltered. Having been involved in many attacks on enemy forces, he was eventually captured on an operation close to his home in the scenic village of Camlough, South Armagh in 1976, just after criminalisation and the start of the no-wash protest in the H Blocks of Long Kesh prison camp.

This was to be a millstone around the necks of the establishment, as yet again, they underestimated the will of the Irish people and the steadfastness of our resistance fighters of the Irish Republican Army.

No greater love than to lay down your life for your comrades. This short statement absolutely describes this young man and his comrade who died on the same day Óglach Patsy O’Hara INLA, and his nine fellow hunger strikers, who gave their lives for us.

Yes, us. So that our cause of a 32-county socialist republic would be seen as a legitimate struggle and a political struggle to remove the British occupying forces and all of its apparatus from the whole of Ireland, giving its people the chance to be independent, sovereign and free from the chains of British oppression, imperialist domination and the corruption of a system which leaves its own people behind.

Óglach Raymond McCreesh is up there with the best of them; the Irish hunger strikers are viewed all over the world as resistance fighters who applied the struggle to the inside of the most secure and brutal prison in Europe. They fought with the only weapon they had, their own bodies. To quote the great freedom fighter Francis Hughes, ‘The only weapon I have in my armoury in a prison is my own free will, I withdraw this and demand to be recognised as a political soldier.’ Raymond did the same and his commitment and dedication to freedom, independence and that 32-county socialist republic will live on forever.

Today we see the display of toxic right-wing elements trying to manipulate a dire situation in Ireland. A corrupt situation of millionaires and their cohorts in government accumulating vast amounts of money and wealth off the backs of poor people trying to make a better life for themselves here in Ireland, fleeing imperialist wars and conflict in their own exploited countries.

Drew Harris’ troops masquerading as patriots. These state actors and agents of the security services from MI5, MI6 and Special Branch in the south, who are now under the control of Drew Harris, are only too happy to do the dirty work of the state, just as they have done in the past. ie the heavy gangs of the 70s and 80s. Brutal blue shirts and fascists who willingly beat and abused republicans. The Free Staters now regularly extradite republicans to the North to face the corrupt and bigoted British justice system. This system and its history speaks for itself. Let us be clear - we oppose the extradition of any republican to this rotten system.

These right-wing agents do not represent the Irish people. There are genuine concerns about immigration and housing, etc. We agree they need addressed, but they will not be addressed by this current government, as this is part of their plan to divide the working class, and there are plenty of people falling into that trap.

The biggest threat to security at the moment is the Free State government salivating at the prospect of dismantling Ireland’s neutrality. Allowing the use of Shannon airport for the transport of weapons used to carry out unconscionable imperialist slaughter, mainly in the Middle East. Leading us into wars and making us complicit in imperialist conquests across the world. As with the previous world wars, thousands of young Irish men died during the capitalists’ imperialist plunder, sacrificed in the wars of the rich. This must be stopped. Equally, we need to recognise the plight of people in Ireland who can’t afford homes, who cannot find work or receive medical attention and are forced to leave for a chance at a future or to make a better life for their families. So these government policies are completely wrong, dumping poor people into working class areas without the infrastructure to support them. But we must remember to punch up, not down!

Yes, protest but your justifiable anger should be directed at the corruption and gangsterism in Leinster House. We in the 1916 societies will be addressing this issue with open protests at the government and their incompetence and downright hypocrisy and continued mismanagement of this country, in the near future.

This is not what our comrades died for, comrades like Óglach Raymond Mc Creesh and Óglach Patsy O’Hara. They died for what the proclamation states, “cherishing all of the children of the nation, equally,”

So comrades, do not allow our struggle to be misrepresented by these thugs and agents. Get involved to defend the rights of all the people in Ireland and this includes downtrodden immigrants placed in an impossible situation by the governments of the day.

Comrades, today we commemorate the death on hunger strike of Raymond and Patsy; two of our bravest resistance fighters. In their memory, we must continue the struggle for which they fell. A 32-county socialist republic. The ideals of these soldiers will be fulfilled. To quote another freedom fighter, Nelson Mandela, ‘I have cherished the ideal of a democratic and free society in which all persons live together in harmony and with equal opportunities. It is an ideal which I hope to live for and to achieve. But if needs be, it is an ideal for which i am prepared to die.’

Bobby Sands, Francis Hughes, Raymond Mc Creesh, Patsy O Hara, Joe McDonnell, Martin Hurson, Kevin Lynch, Kieran Doherty, Tom McElwee, Michael Devine.

And all the other hunger strikers who paid the ultimate sacrifice for the freedom of Ireland and the sovereignty of the Irish people.

Our comrades died for this ideal, and it is of utmost importance that we continue this struggle to its end and achieve that for which our comrades died - a free, independent socialist republic.

As we leave here today, let us re-dedicate ourselves to that cause. It is not enough to sit at home, giving out - get involved; get feet on streets. Let’s build this organisation to that mass movement that can, and will challenge this system and finally bring down Stormont and Leinster House.

Then we can build our 32-county socialist republic. So, comrades - freedom is ours for the taking. But they won’t just hand it to us. How much longer must we wait? Let us have the confidence to march forward and take that which is naturally ours - our country and all of its parts and cherish all of the children equally, as the 1916 proclamation states. The same men who stood on the steps of the GPO now lie beneath us here in this hallowed ground. From this place, let their spirits inspire us to take our country back.

As Seán Mac Diarmada said, “England, Damn your concessions, we want our country back.’

And finally; “There is an inner thing in every man, do you know this thing my friend? It has withstood the blows of a million years and will do so til the end. It lights the dark of this prison cell, it thunders forth its might, It is the undauntable thought, a chairde, the thought that says ‘I’m right’. Óglach Bobby Sands. Onwards to the Republic!”