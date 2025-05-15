‘Hands off Irish neutrality’

We come together today with a shared and noble goal – to defend Ireland’s cherished neutrality. To say with one voice that we will not stand by while our neutrality is undermined and attacked by Fianna Fail and Fine Gael, and by the militarisation agenda at the heart of the European Union. If they think they can push ahead with their plans unchallenged then we have news for them – we will fight like hell to stop you. Our message to Micheál Martin, to Simon Harris, to Ursula von der Leyen is clear – hands off Ireland’s neutrality!

Neutrality goes to the heart of who we are as a people, goes to the heart of what it means to be Irish. It’s a shared value that binds us together, that looks out into the world and seeks not war, but peace, not aggression but friendship, a mutual ideal of our tribe that spurns the destructive dogma of ‘might is right’ and reaches instead for better angels of our humanity, for a better world in which the threat of war, imperialism and slaughter is overcome.

Ireland’s neutrality is hardwired into our history, into the fabric of our nation. To abandon it is to abandon who we are. Neutrality is profoundly connected to, and chimes so powerfully with our own long struggle against colonialisation, occupation, and oppression, to regain our freedom and our nationhood.

The vision of Ireland as a neutral country was first espoused by the father of Irish Republicanism and leader of the United Irishmen, Theobald Wolfe Tone who saw it as detrimental to the cause of Irish independence We see neutrality again as a defining thread of our nationhood in the Easter Rising when James Connolly’s Irish Citizen’s Army hung out that iconic and in one sentence cut to the core of the matter – ‘We serve neither King nor Kaiser, but Ireland!’ Not only was this an expression of national loyalty, but a powerful rejection of the militarism of the mighty, and of the fascination with empire that had dragged the world into the abyss of world war, and the horror of the trenches – working class men sent-off to fight and die in rich men’s wars.

The Irish people learned the lessons of history well and our neutrality has stood us in good stead. It’s the bedrock upon which Ireland built a powerful reputation as a voice for peace, freedom and justice in the world, as an honourable defender of human rights and democracy, as a respected champion of conflict resolution through dialogue. It has allowed members of our defence forces to wear the blue beret of UN Peacekeeping missions with pride and stand in protection of the vulnerable throughout the world.

Through their attack on our neutrality, the first front of which is their dismantling of the Triple Lock, Micheál Martin and Simon Harris seek to surrender the power of Ireland’s honourable diplomatic strength in international affairs. Taoiseach made it quite clear in his speech at Arbor Hill that will push ahead with this shameful plan. He says that this is because the world has profoundly changed. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Israel’s horrific genocide in Gaza, the escalating tension between India and Pakistan are all testament to this reality. We do indeed live in a changed world. But that is exactly why preserving and strengthening Irish neutrality has never been more important. Never has it been more crucial for neutral states to stand-up and be counted, to confront the instinct of the powerful to arm-up, flex their military muscles and go to war. The voices of the just must prevail. Peace must win out.

It is disgraceful that the government uses the volatility in the world as an alibi to tear down our neutrality, to dismantle the Triple Lock so that Irish soldiers can be deployed in EU-led and NATO-led military misadventures that are not in Ireland’s interests, and without an UN mandate. This sends a message that the United Nations no longer matters. This is at a time the European Union is blatantly intensifying its dangerous militarisation agenda, openly engaging in a new arms race, spending billions on weapon wars. It is a European militarisation agenda that the government is happy to go along with. Where is their moral courage? As representatives of the Irish people, they should stand up to the European Commission, stand against this hawkish militarisation, and defend our neutrality. I remain convinced that the presence of military neutrals and non-aligned countries can be a critical interlocutor for peace and freedom. That is why we must campaign to see the rights of neutral states recognised and in the EU treaties.

As this lurch into militarism gathers pace, the people of Gaza are being slaughtered by Israel in their thousand. A genocide happening before the eyes of the world. The blockade, the starving of the Palestinians, Netanyahu’s plan to take all of Gaza by force, this horrific massacre of men, women and children is the fruit of militarisation, the fruit of that deplorable ‘might is right’ philosophy that now comes to tear apart Ireland’s neutrality. The lack of an international response to cries of Palestinian children, the impunity handed to Israel to carry on its barbarism, all of it is the product of a militarised world – funded and supported by the US, by Britain and by the EU. We are here to say that the Irish people will never accept our country being a part of these shameful military alliances that bring such suffering, such misery, such destruction to humanity.

The Taoiseach describes this as a war crime. He is right. The Tánaiste says he is sickened by Israel’s actions. He should be. But condemnation is not enough. Now is the time for action. The Irish government should take the energy it is putting into dismantling our neutrality and put into pushing for sanctions against the genocidal, apartheid Israeli regime. It’s time to end the impunity. It’s time to stop the genocide! It’s time to end the occupation!

Friends, this is a time for knowing who we are. The battle to save Irish neutrality is on and we will not be found wanting in that fight. We will fight back with everything we’ve got against this disgraceful plan from Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael. We fight every step of the way. We will campaign relentlessly – on the streets, in our communities, on the airwaves, and in the Dáil. We will ask people to join us, to get involved, to play their part, to put their feet on the street and raise their voices loudly in protest.

Our goal is not only to stop Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael in their tracks. Our goal is to have neutrality enshrined in our constitution so that no government can discard it without asking the people.

If Micheál Martin and Simon Harris are so confident that their shameful plan has public support, then they should put it to the people in a referendum.

Let the people have their say and they will get their answer loudly and clearly. That answer will be – hands off Ireland’s neutrality.