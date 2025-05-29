Govt urged to fully abolish oppressive ‘special’ legislation

The non-jury ‘Special Criminal Court’ and the ‘Offences Against the State Act’, long used to incarcerate republicans in the 26 Counties, could be repealed next year after more than 50 years in existence.

The plan follows the acceptance by the Minister for Justice of the recommendations of a review group. Jim O’Callaghan said this week that the “emergency” powers had “served the State well” but that an “updated approach” was needed.

The Offences Against the State Act was introduced in May 1939 by a Fianna Fáil government desperate to seize control as public support swung behind the IRA.

It introduced the kangaroo ‘Special Criminal Court’ which handed down many sentences, including death sentences, to IRA prisoners, unhindered by the need to consult a jury.

The legislation also facilitated internment without trial, whereby hundreds of IRA prisoners were summarily jailed.

In 1972, the 26 County government introduced a further provision which allowed for uncorroborated opinions of a Garda Superintendent to be treated as fact in cases before the court. No evidence needs to be provided by the garda in support of their opinion, a practice which continues to the current day.

The ‘Special Criminal Court’ also overrides the right to trial by jury, a fundamental part of the right to a fair trial which is supposed to be guaranteed by the Constitution. If a person accused of a crime remains silent, this can be used as evidence supporting the case against them.

Ireland’s gradual expansion and abuse of “emergency powers” have come in for international criticism for decades. The UN Human Rights Committee called for the overhaul of the Special Criminal Court in 1993, 2000, 2008, 2013 and 2014. In 2000, it recommended that “steps should be taken to end the jurisdiction of the Special Criminal Court”.

Despite O’Callaghan’s statement, three are strong concerns among human rights activists that the legislation is to be renewed again this year. Since the 2023 report calling for its replacement, the coalition government has been seeking to delay its implementation.

There are also fears the replacement of the legislation will also not mean an end to non-jury courts, which the Minister indicated remain “necessary for certain cases”.

The Irish Council of Civil Liberties, which has worked with victims of miscarriages a of justice brought about by the legislation, including republicans still campaigning after being falsely jailed for a train robbery in 1976, has long opposed the legislation.

It notes that trial by jury “is a cornerstone of the criminal justice system” as it ensures that the innocence or guilt of a person is determined by twelve of their peers, randomly chosen people from all parts of Irish society.

They also note the “right to silence is a human right and a fundamental part of criminal trials... by effectively denying the person their right to silence, the risk of miscarriage of justice is high, as well as forcing people to participate in the case against them.”