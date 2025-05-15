Football final used by PSNI as opportunity for harassment

The 32 County Sovereignty Movement has condemned the provocative actions of the PSNI police during the Irish cup final between Cliftonville FC and Dungannon Swifts, held at Windsor Park, as “a stark reminder of the true nature of British policing in Ireland”.

They described how on Saturday May 3rd, a heavy and unnecessary presence of PSNI vehicles had a strongly antagonistic effect on Cliftonville fans, who are predominately from the nationalist community.

As tensions rose, a wall of armoured jeeps with heavily clad riot squads began pushing, screaming at and beating fans with batons and shields.

Videos which subsequently emerged showed violence being meted out to fans, including children. One video shows a family including a terrified young boy being forcibly pushed behind an armoured jeep. Another shows a two-year-old boy almost knocked off his father’s shoulders by a police riot shield before a PSNI member in seen walking away.

Near the entrance to the Village area, loyalists were allowed to come out onto the road to provoke fans walking home, again facilitating a violent reaction from the PSNI, who were seen conversing and laughed with the loyalists.

The 32CSM described the PSNI as “a sectarian militia hell-bent on causing disruption”.

They condemned a subsequent spin campaign which sought to blame fans for the incidents.

“The blame for the ‘trouble’ portrayed in the media lies solely with the PSNI and it further exposes their nefarious and politically motivated nature when policing a certain section of our community,” they said.

“We do note, with no surprise, the lack of condemnation from the great and good of the political elite at Stormont who are instrumental in allowing this crown force to operate with impunity, run child informers, harass and intimidate at will and push the normalisation of British policing.

“Unlike those who bowed the knee and gave up their political roots, our message remains the same, reject all forms of British political policing in Ireland.”