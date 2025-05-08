‘Drive-by’ intimidation in Belfast, Lisburn

At least one Catholic family has been forced out of a mixed area of north Belfast this week as a result of loyalist terror.

Families living in Skegoneill in the past week have been informed they are being targeted by what the PSNI described as a “criminal gang”, understood to be paramilitary UDA.

Masked UDA men gathered in the area before cruising the streets. One resident said: “It was a blatant act of intimidation. They had their faces covered with hats and scarves.

“One of them kept on reaching into his waistband to give the impression he had a gun there.

“They drove around the area slowly, stopping outside the homes of Catholic families.”

At least one family has now moved, but details are unclear.

Aontú representative Peter Irvine said the PSNI “knows who they are” carrying out he intimidation, and set it was “yet another failure” on the PSNI’s part.

He said it was “a political scandal”, and pointed to other cases of unchecked sectarianism.

“In recent weeks alone, we’ve seen multiple cases of Catholics being assaulted or threatened from their homes by loyalists, a young autistic man ambushed in the Waterside in Derry, a heavily pregnant woman forced out of her home in Tildarg Avenue in West Belfast and a coordinated harassment campaign against Catholic families in a mixed area of Lisburn. When this happened in 1969, it was called a pogrom.

“Skegoneill is a working-class, mixed community where Protestant and Catholic neighbours have lived side by side for decades. The people want peace, not paramilitary rule. However, peace means nothing if loyalists are still allowed to terrorise with total impunity.

“True Republicans stand in the tradition of Wolfe Tone. We know the enemy is not your neighbour from a different Church. The enemy is the criminal who uses flags and fear to divide working-class communities, often as a cover for drug dealing, as well as the political system that enables them.

“But the greatest enemy is the one pushing agendas that drive social collapse and poverty for personal gain, while deepening the sectarian divide to keep us distracted and divided.”

Sinn Féin’s Carál Ní Chuilín also condemned those behind the threats.

“Sectarianism has no place in our society, neither do the criminal thugs involved in issuing threats to residents of Skegoneill,” she said.

“Those intent on driving residents out of their homes simply because of their identity must be challenged, called out, and brought to justice.

“Political leaders must make it clear that they reject this vile behaviour and the thugs behind it.”

Meanwhile, residents in Lisburn’s Altona Drive and Altona Gardens have also described being targeted in late night ‘drive-by’ acts of intimidation.

Loyalists routinely drive round the area late night and in the early hours of the morning singling out homes by shining bright lights through windows and front doors, picking out people they know are not Protestant.

It is the latest tactic in a prolonged campaign of intimidation aimed at a new housing development. It has been targeted in recent weeks with the erection of loyalist and Union Jack flags on lampposts. Leaflets have been posted through doors claiming it is a Protestant estate.

It is believed the campaign has been orchestrated by the UDA in south Belfast, with the failure of the PSNI to get involved being seen as a green light for further intimidation.

Residents say that they were assured by Choice Housing, prior to moving into their properties, that the £16 million mixed religion development was for people of all backgrounds and that flags would not be permitted there.

But they say that the housing association U-turned on this the first time that any issue took place and have claimed that there is nothing that it is able to do.

One man said he was told if anyone removed the flags, “their house will be burnt”.