Delays mean family members may never see justice

A judge’s decision to list for review a series of 13 civil cases linked to the Glenanne murder gang has been welcomed as a first step towards a comprehensive examination of around 125 conflict murders in which Crown Force collusion is suspected.

The vast majority of the gang’s victims were innocent Catholics, killed in a bid to suppress resistance to British rule in the 1970s.

Operating out of a farm in County Armagh (pictured), it included members of the British Army, RUC police, and unionist paramilitaries.

Up until now the series of linked cases, all lodged before the controversial ‘cover-up’ Legacy Act came into force last year, were being handled by different judges.

Relatives of several of its victims attended the latest High Court hearing in Belfast on Thursday during which they welcomed the decision by Justice Rooney to list several of their cases for review next month.

But they expressed concern that, some fifty years on, justice may come too late for some family members.

Alan Brecknell’s father Trevor was killed along with two other men in an attack at Donnelly’s Bar in Silverbridge, south Armagh, in 1975. Speaking outside court he said his elderly mother cannot afford any more delays.

“Unfortunately, my mother went into hospital last week,” he said. “She’s 92 years of age; she doesn’t have time for another delay in this process.

“I was heartened to hear the judge today say that he wants to get these cases listed. We all know that courts take time, but he’s listed it for June, so I think that’s really important that it sends a signal, not just to the families that someone wants to deal with this, but it sends a signal to the state to say ‘you need to be dealing with this’.”

Eugene Reavey’s two brothers John Martin and Brian Reavey, both in their early twenties, were shot dead at their Whitecross home in south Armagh in January 1976. A third brother, 17-year-old Anthony, died several weeks later from his injuries.

Mr Reavey said he is encouraged by recent developments.

“It’s about the first time that I’ve been in court that I’ve been encouraged that there’s a judge going to take this by the scruff of the neck and drive it on,” he said.

“I’m not interested really in their money, I don’t want their money. I want to get myself into that box, if I’m fit to do it, and tell them what happened.”

More than 30 civil actions against the police and British Ministry of Defence over some of the murders and attempted murders were grouped together for the first time.

The gang’s crimes have been examined by policing projects known as ‘Operation Kenova’, ‘Operation Denton’, and ‘Operation Newham’, but none has ever delivered a report.

Lawyers representing victims or their next of kin argued that a discovery process should not be allowed to hold up the claims.

Desmond Fahy, representing a number of the families, said: “Underpinning all of this are fairness requirements.

“The reality is the more time that passes those most directly affected either become seriously ill or are dying and not having their day in court to see justice being served.”

During the review hearing, Justice Rooney agreed to list three of the actions for hearings later this year.

The actions include a claim by Eugene Reavey, a lawsuit centring on the murder of Elizabeth McDonald in August that year in a car bomb explosion outside the Step Inn Bar in Keady, and a case by relatives of Sean Patrick Farmer, who was shot dead at Altnamackin, County Armagh in August 1975.

As he confirmed dates for those actions, Justice Rooney said: “The message is now loud and clear, I will list these cases as soon as possible.”

Outside court solicitor Gavin Booth of Phoenix Law, who represents some of the families, said the legal process has not worked up to this point. He said the current process “does not deliver for families”.

“The judge is frustrated at having to list these cases and constantly try and get them dealt with,” he said.

“But unfortunately we’re not at a stage where these can be dealt with as quickly as they can.

“We think that something needs to be done to change this, and we think that everybody is willing to come to the table, and we should find a progressive way to deal with these cases.”

Kevin Winters of KRW Law, who acts for 15 of the families, said: “Seeing all the cases listed collectively like this for the first time really brings home the sheer scale of the linked atrocities at this time in the conflict.

“We look forward to seeing enhanced judicial oversight to help bring these cases to conclusion as many next of kin have either sadly passed away or are life limited.”

Taoiseach, Micheál Martin, and British Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, reportedly agreed on a “joint approach” in tackling legacy issues from the conflict in a phone call this week, but without giving any details.

The family of a murdered GAA sports official Sean Brown, including his 87-year-old widow Bridie Brown, also held a meeting with 26 County Tánaiste Simon Harris as part of a campaign for a public inquiry into his death.

WALK FOR TRUTH

GAA members are now being urged to take part in a ‘Walk for Truth’ on Friday in support of a public inquiry, which continues to be opposed by British Direct Ruler Hilary Benn.

The British government has sought leave to take the case to the Supreme Court despite an impassioned plea to Benn from Mr Brown’s 87-year-old widow Bridie to “do the right thing and please don’t have me going to London”.

His daughter Siobhan said, on the anniversary of the killing, her family’s long wait for the truth continues.

“Twenty eight years we have been waiting to find out why, why he was singled out on the night of the May 12, 1997?” she said. “We are still waiting for answers in relation to that.”

Ms Brown said the planned walk is intended to “bring the community together”.

“Daddy was the chairman of Bellaghy Wolfe Tones GAA and it was in the grounds of the clubhouse that he was abducted from,” she said.

“It’s very poignant that the GAA want to mark, first of all his anniversary, but demonstrate the fact we are still waiting 28 years later for answers for why he has been murdered.

“And the only meaningful way forward is to call for a public inquiry into his murder.”

Ms Brown said the organisers are “calling on all Gaels across Ireland to support us in that call for a public inquiry”.

Gaelic clubs in Derry and further afield have been asked to join the “act of solidarity” - with those attending urged to wear their club colours.

The Walk for Truth will start from the carpark of St Mary’s Church to the grounds of Bellaghy Wolfe Tones, Páirc Seán de Brún, named after their former chairman, at 7pm on Friday.