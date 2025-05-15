Deadly bar explosion ‘will haunt me forever’

A man who survived a deadly loyalist attack on a Belfast bar 50 years ago, has spoken for the first time about the horrific events of that day.

Denis McGowan, who is now 72, was in McLaughlin’s Bar in the New Lodge on Saturday, April 5 1975.

A bomb exploded in the doorway without warning killing Kevin Kane and Michael Coyle and injuring 16 others. The device was thrown into the bar from a white Vauxhall Viva car, which an eyewitness said sped into the loyalist Tigers Bay area.

The inside of the bar was completely destroyed and the injured were left screaming and writhing in agony on the blood-covered floor.

Speaking to the North Belfast News, an emotional Denis recalled the events of that horrific day.

“I remember that day well. It was Grand National day. I was in the bookies on the Antrim Road and had arranged to meet my mates in the Phoenix Bar,” he explained.

“It was close to 3pm so I knew I was going to miss the race so I went into McLaughlin’s. I had never been in it before.

“The bar was bunged. I got a pint. The next thing there were screams of ‘get down’ and commotion everywhere. I ran into the toilets which were nearby and the place came down around me.

“It was what I seen next that will haunt me. The debris, the dust, the bodies and the limbs.”

The attack was claimed by the Protestant Action Force (PAF), a cover name used by the Ulster Volunteer Force (UVF).

Fifty years on, Denis says that day will stay with him forever.

“That day will haunt me until the day I die,” he said. “I only spoke about it to some people about ten years ago,” he added. “I have never been back in North Belfast since.

“Seeing dead bodies of Palestinian children on the news today triggers me badly. Fifty years on, it still feels like yesterday to me.”