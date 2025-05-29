Butchery of children points up medical profiteering

A crisis in the Irish health system has been exposed by a scandal over unnecessary surgeries carried out on children, allegedly for personal financial gain, and the failure of state agencies to detect or prevent the abuses.

Four board members of a disgraced statutory body known as ‘Children’s Health Ireland’ have resigned over revelations contained in a long delayed external audit on children’s hip surgeries in three Dublin hospitals.

The scandal emerged in leaks published in 2023 by the Ditch whistle-blowing website, who also reported that due to internal wrangling, the body didn’t inform affected families until they were forced to do so.

A concerted damage limitation exercise by government officials has failed to disguise the shocking fact that unnecessary surgeries conducted on children reached almost 80 percent of certain surgeries in one hospital, and 60 percent in another.

At least 1,800 children who were operated on from 2021-2023 are now required to seek a medical review. An unknown number of the surgeons involved used unlicensed, non-medical grade implants.

“Now these unnecessary hip surgeries have finally, reluctantly, been confirmed by official, establishment channels, it is incumbent on the state to meaningfully intervene on behalf of those affected - and not take 18 months,” said the Ditch.

Sinn Féin’s Mary Lou McDonald said the report was “shocking” and “very hard reading”.

“I can’t imagine what the parents are going through today. They have been left in limbo for months. They cannot be asked to wait until later this year to get answers in relation to their child. It would be heartless to put them through such agony.

“The slowness of government in getting to grips with a scandal they have known about for a year is unacceptable. We now need urgency to get answers for these families.”

A separate report has found the use of “non-medical grade” springs in surgery on children with Scoliosis and Spina Bifida. There have also been broader allegations that public patients are often marked out for referral for lucrative private treatment,.

A Sunday Times article at the weekend alleged that an internal investigation by Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) had found a consultant breached guidelines by referring public patients to his own private weekend clinics.

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Health, David Cullinane TD, said that the lates news “again demonstrates dysfunction at the heart of CHI” and called for the audit to be published in full.

“There may well need to be a criminal investigation,” he said.

“The clinical governance and management failures at CHI are beyond belief, shocking and unacceptable.

“It is the responsibility of government and the minister for Health to ensure that the CHI is fit for purpose, and that children are protected from harm. The levels of dysfunction at CHI show that serious action is needed.”