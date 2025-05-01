Adams defends reputation against BBC smear

Former Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams took to the stand this week in his defamation action against the BBC over the false allegation that he ‘sanctioned’ the murder of British spy Denis Donaldson in 2006.

The BBC has not attempted to back up the accusation from an anonymous source, which remains uncorrected on its website, but claims it was made in the public interest.

Mr Donaldson was shot dead at his cottage in Donegal, months after admitting his 20-year role as a Crown Force agent. The identity of his attackers remains unknown.

Mr Adams is seeking damages for the BBC Spotlight documentary ‘Spy in the IRA, broadcast on September 20, 2016, and an article on the BBC website the following day, headed: Gerry Adams ‘sanctioned Denis Donaldson killing’, which remains online.

Opening the case, Mr Adams’s barrister Tom Hogan said Mr Donaldson was a republican and a long-standing and senior member of Sinn Féin, who served as head of administration at the Sinn Féin offices in the North’s government buildings.

‘There was a raid on the offices in October 2002,’ the barrister told the jury. ‘Mr Donaldson and a number of others were accused of running a republican spy ring. He was accused of stealing documents and spying on the authorities.’

He said the British government then suspended the North’s government but that ultimately the spying charges were dropped against Mr Donaldson.

‘However, in a bizarre twist, it turned out that Denis Donaldson had actually been spying for the British security services,’ Mr Hogan said.

‘The PSNI warned Mr Donaldson that he was going to be outed as an informer, as a spy, and that his life was in danger.’

He said Mr Donaldson went to senior members of Sinn Féin and confessed that he had been an informer.

The court heard that on September 16, 2005, Mr Adams announced at a press conference in Dublin that Mr Donaldson had been dismissed from Sinn Féin after admitting he had been a British agent.

That same day, Mr Donaldson admitted to RTÉ he had been working as a British spy for 20 years.

In March 2006, a Sunday newspaper in Ireland published an interview with Mr Donaldson and a picture of him standing outside his cottage in Donegal.

The following month, Mr Donaldson was shot dead in his home, the court heard.

Mr Hogan said that ‘out of the blue’, Mr Adams received a letter in June 2016 from BBC journalist Jennifer O’Leary.

She said she was working for the Spotlight programme, and asked for his response to certain allegations, to conform with BBC editorial guidelines and ensure the programme was fair and balanced, the court heard.

She said the BBC believed it was in the public interest that the death of Mr Donaldson be investigated.

She asked for his response to the claim the IRA army council sanctioned the IRA operation that was responsible for the death of Mr Donaldson. Mr Hogan said Mr Adams did not reply. Ms O’Leary wrote again in September 2016, at which point Mr Adams instructed his solicitors to reply, stating that he had ‘no knowledge of or any involvement in the killing’.

The programme was then broadcast, with an anonymous source, played by an actor, claiming that he had been told the IRA killed Denis Donaldson, Mr Hogan said.

‘The anonymous source goes on to claim that murders have to be approved by the political and military leadership of the IRA, and that Gerry Adams has the final say,’ he said.

Mr Hogan said the BBC had committed a ‘journalistic no-no’ by relying on unverified claims made by an anonymous single source.

He said Mr Adams had spent his life building a reputation as a peacemaker, ‘and the essence of this case is an unjustified attack on his reputation’.

Taking to the stand on Tuesday, and continuing on Wednesday, much of that evidence related to the history of Mr Adams’ involvement in the republican movement and in the Irish peace process.

Mr Adams discussed discrimination Catholics faced in terms of housing and employment in the 1960s and how the civil rights movement gave way to an armed struggle.

He outlined his recollection of being beaten by police, of conditions he witnessed in Long Kesh when he and hundreds of other young men were interned without charge for long periods, the denial of political status for prisoners, and various prison protests, including hunger strikes.

“I do think the IRA was a legitimate response to the conditions of occupation that existed at that time. That is not to say everything they did was legitimate,” he said.

On Wednesday, Mr Adams said he liked and knew Mr Donaldson, but “didn’t really have any dealings with him”. He said he was shocked to hear of the killing of Denis Donaldson, and considers him a victim of the conflict.

The court heard Mr Donaldson was arrested in 2002 as part of an investigation into an alleged Sinn Féin spy ring in Stormont.

Mr Adams said the allegations were “complete nonsense” and that the charges were dropped in 2005.

However, he said that quickly after the charges were dropped, it was revealed Mr Donaldson had been a British agent.

Mr Adams said that the only people who could have revealed this were the people “using him”, his handlers. Mr Donaldson was “expendable” to his handlers, Mr Adams said.

Mr Adams said he asked Declan Kearney, a senior Sinn Féin official, to “ascertain the truth” of the allegations that Mr Donaldson was a spy.

At a meeting with party officials, Mr Donaldson acknowledged that he had been an agent for 20 years, Mr Adams said. He was dismissed from the party.

Mr Adams said he was shocked to hear of Mr Donaldson’s killing in April 2006.

He also said he was shocked that Mr Donaldson had not moved from the cottage in Glenties, Co Donegal where he was shot dead, where he was “vulnerable” - weeks before Mr Donaldson’s killing, the Sunday World newspaper published a photograph of Mr Donaldson at the house, Mr Adams noted.

He said that he made contact with Mr Donaldson’s family following the killing.

“Personally, I think Denis Donaldson was a victim of the conflict. I don’t see any other way of describing it,” Mr Adams said.

He said it was “deeply troubling” that Mr Donaldson’s family are still struggling to get to the truth of his killing.

The BBC claims the programme constituted responsible journalism that was the result of careful investigation. It denies it defamed Mr Adams, and claims the Spotlight programme and publication were put out in good faith and during the course of discussion on a subject of public and vital interest.

The trial is expected to last four weeks.