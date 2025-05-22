Activists step up actions to end Irish role in genocide

On Saturday 17 May, three Palestine Action members breached the runway at Shannon Airport, spraying a warplane with paint to render it inoperable and then holding up a banner in defence of Irish neutrality.

Palestine Action Éire coordinated the action, alleging that the US military plane that landed at Shannon Airport is supplying troops and munitions to active warzones in the Middle East, including Israel and Yemen. That would be in direct violation of Ireland’s constitutional commitment to neutrality, and in breach of international law.

The plane that they targeted is N351ax calling CMB564 refuelled at Shannon on 15 May, and flew on to Kuwait. Then, it proceeded to the British/US military base on Diego Garcia Islands in the Indian ocean on 16 May. It returned to Shannon on 17 May, with a refuelling stop at Kuwait.

Activists carried out the action the week in which Palestinians marked the anniversary of the violent, permanent displacement of the Palestinian people from their lands and communities. In the 1948 Nakba (meaning “the catastrophe”), Zionist paramilitaries and the Israeli military violently expelled over 700,000 Palestinians from their homeland.

Since October 2023, Israel has massively escalated its campaign against Palestinians, especially in Gaza. There is a growing international consensus that a genocide is being carried out against the Palestinian people – one of the markers of genocide used in a ruling of the International Court of Justice is the deliberate starvation of civilians, which has reached a critical level, according to aid organisations.

Since the breakdown of the ceasefire on the 18 March, Israel has blocked all humanitarian aid to Gaza. Many humanitarian organisations on the ground are now reporting that if the international community does not act urgently and demand that Israel stop halting aid from entering Gaza, widespread famine will soon break out, due to shortages of food and water.

The three women’s claims of Irish involvement are backed by the investigative reporting of the Ditch website, which has unearthed documentary evidence to confirm that weapons regularly travel though Shannon Airport to the Middle East, including directly to Israel, where they are used against the Palestinian people.

This is in direct breach of Ireland’s constitutional commitment to neutrality, which specifies that Ireland shall not participate in any war, as well as international law on war crimes and genocide.

The activists are also demand that the 26 County Department of Foreign Affairs stops permitting overflights carrying weapons and military equipment through Irish airspace, another breach of neutrality and the rulings of the ICJ.

In 2024 alone, the coalition government permitted military overflights 1,267 times, while the number of US military planes coming through Shannon has increased significantly in the last few months as the killing and destruction on the ground in Palestine has ramped up.

The women who took action this week follow in a legacy of over 40 activists who have taken action at Shannon Airport in the last 20 years. A statement given to Palestine Action Éire said the following:

“Nothing makes me more cynical than to hear [Taoiseach] Micheál Martin and [Tánaiste] Simon Harris feign ignorance of the illegal arms being transported through Shannon by the US Military. It’s insulting – verified reports conclude these arms are destined for Israel for the purpose of genocide and ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian people.”

The ‘May Day Three’ - named by the Ditch website as Badbh Ní Chathasaigh, Sinéad Ní Faoláin and Claire - who were arrested after their action this month, were due to appear in Ennis District Court.

In a statement, it said the activists “have all taken action, where others only managed to speak, to confront the Irish state’s complicity in genocide.”

It accused the 26 County authorities of bending “whether knowingly or otherwise” towards power rather than justice.

“It is a profound but expected shame these bodies are governed by this principle. Such is their history.

“For the last eight months the state has taken no meaningful action on the continuing illegal flights through Irish airspace to Israel. The state’s air navigation service actually assists these flights. When the state does talk, through people like Simon Harris, it is to feign ignorance these flights are taking place.

“‘We have been forced to take action against the imperialist war machine ourselves’, as Badbh Ní Chathasaigh, who appears in court tomorrow, has put it. Those now persecuted refused to accept state inertia. “

Anti-Imperialist Action Ireland expressed its support.

“As attempts are made to criminalise activists and drag them through the courts for exposing the Free State’s subservience with NATO, it is clear that the ruling comprador class thinks it can intimidate Republicans and other anti-imperialists into silence.

“All the while, the media and the press is being flooded with scaremongering to justify militarisation and pave the way for the 26 counties joining NATO through the back door — against the wishes of the Irish people. This is being done at the behest of British imperialism and of lobbyists for arms manufacturers.

“The greatest threat to Ireland throughout her history is Britain, who continue to occupy six Irish counties, aided and abetted by the other NATO powers. Far from protecting Ireland’s sovereignty, Free State “Minister For Defence” Simon Harris is only further eroding it, and copper-fastening the oppression and occupation of Ireland. This relationship with NATO means the Free State is also complicit in the zionist genocide in Palestine.”

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Transport, Pa Daly TD, has called on the Minister to publish the report prepared by his Department on Israeli war planes flying through Irish sovereign air space as a matter of urgency.

Commenting on reports today that the Department has been sitting on a draft report since March, Mr Daly said:

“Since August last year, the Ditch has regularly reported on the alleged usage of Irish air space by Israeli war places.

“If true, this means thousands of tonnes of weaponry that have contributed to the ongoing genocide in Gaza have passed through our skies.

“Under national air navigation orders, civil air operators need an exemption from the transport minister to carry munitions of war through Irish sovereign territory. However, no consent has been sought for overflights of weapons to Israel since 2023.

“However, The Ditch has highlighted multiple cases of flights and claims they inform the Department every time.

“When the Tánaiste appeared on the Late Late Show, however, he stated that he did not believe this was the case.

“This has caused many people to believe that the government might be trying to pull the wool over people’s eyes by feigning ignorance.

“Today, we learned that the Department of Transport began an investigation into this in September and they received the draft report in March. Despite this, it has still not been published.

“The Minister must release it without delay. The public would be horrified to learn that the government is making Ireland complicit in genocide by continuing to facilitate bombs, munitions and weaponry that is killing innocent civilians, including tens of thousands of children, flying through Irish sovereign airspace.”