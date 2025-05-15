Action demanded as Gaza faces Israeli annihilation

Hundreds of protests, vigils and other solidarity events are taking place every week across Ireland as Israeli forces escalate their genocide of the Palestinian population in Gaza.

Aid agencies say that over 100 children have been killed or injured every day since Israel ended its ceasefire two months ago. The death toll of those killed directly by Israeli attacks may now have passed 100,000, according to an estimate by the Economist magazine, who warned the numbers of victims are becoming increasingly difficult to count.

Aerial bombings in Gaza killed at least 76 Palestinians on Wednesday alone, including the murder of 22 children. Most of the victims were killed in a barrage of attacks on houses in the Jabalia area of northern Gaza.

“They fired two rockets, they told us the house of Moqbel [had been hit],” said Hadi Moqbel, who lost relatives in one attack.

“We came running, we saw body parts on the ground, children killed, the woman killed and a baby killed – his head was exploded like a flower. He was two months old.”

A director of a hospital there told reporters of a mother and companion who were killed while being transported in an ambulance alongside a new born baby.

Mohammed Salha, director of the Al-Awda Hospital, told international media of the impact of Israeli air strikes in the area in recent days, leaving 48 dead, 22 children among them. Some 28 people were killed and dozens injured in separate attacks at the European Hospital in Khan Younis.

“People are dying, not because we don’t know to serve them, because we simply don’t have the basics and minimum needs to,” Mohammed Salha told reporters.

“We are seeing more and more births of babies with congenital deformities due to the military using internationally banned weapons.

“Malnutrition is spreading, especially among children and pregnant women.

“If food and medicine does not enter soon, I don’t know what will happen to all of our patients.

“One of our ambulances was bombed recently. It was transporting a woman who had just given birth inside the hospital, to another hospital with her companion and her newborn.

“The baby’s age was only one day. The mother and her companion were killed immediately inside the ambulance. The baby survived for 20 hours.

“Who can live with this reality? We are here saving our people day after day. We will not give up on them.”

The Dublin goverment, which has so far refused to sanction Israel, is under increasing pressure to act amid evidence that Israel is now orchestrating a famine in Gaza.

Humanitarian aid workers in Gaza have described Israeli government actions as “deliberate, systematic destruction” as vital supplies have been blocked from entering the strip for more than two months.

In an emergency press briefing on Wednesday, representatives from a number of aid organisations described the impact of the aid blockade on the Gazan population.

Bushra Khalidi, Policy Lead at Oxfam, said her organisation alone has $2.5m worth of supplies at the border that are being denied entry to the strip.

“This isn’t just a crisis, it’s a collapse. It’s a collapse of basic survival to collapse of dignity. It’s a collapse of the international order,” Ms Khalidi said.

“They’re boiling grass. Families are slaughtering their horses, something unimaginable in our culture, something sacred just to feed their children.

“We’ve seen people catching turtles from sewage contaminated shores to cook and survive. These aren’t symbolic images. This is daily life now.

“We’re talking about a population being starved, being forcibly displaced and bombed all at once.

“And if we don’t name it, and if we don’t call it what it is, deliberate systematic destruction, then we are all complicit in its continuation.”

A national demonstration for Palestine is being organised in Dublin on Saturday 17th May. The march will begin at the Garden of Remembrance at 1pm and finish outside the Dáil on Molesworth Street/Kildare Street to bring the demands of campaigners “to the Irish government’s doorstep”.

Please see ipsc.ie for a full list of actions and events.