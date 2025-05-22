A nod and wink as UVF gunrunner escapes terror charge

Unionists and nationalists alike have expressed anger at a lenient 15-month sentence issued to top loyalist paramilitary Winston ‘Winkie’ Irvine despite his admission to a range of firearm and ammunition offences.

Neither he nor his co-accused were charged under terrorism legislation – and the judge’s acceptance of claims that Irvine’s weapons cache had nothing to do with the UVF murder gangs he commanded has amazed even seasoned observers of British injustice.

The judge managed to ignore a find of UVF paraphernalia in the homes of both defendants and blankly refused to consider there was a UVF link to the weapons that were seized.

Instead, he backed a reference by a fellow loyalist claiming Irvine (pictured, top left) was involved in ‘peacebuilding’. Judge Gordon Kerr incredibly agreed with loyalist spokesperson David Campbell, claiming there were “exceptional circumstances” in the case, namely Irvine’s supposed “work for peace and his charity work in the community”.

The strongest criticism of Tuesday’s judgement came from a staunch unionist.

“A weak sentence, weak judiciary, weak justice, weak leadership” wrote former Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) leader Doug Beattie, who called for the North’s judiciary to “get a grip”.

Mr Beattie has said he will write to the Crown Prosecution Service over the sentence handed to Irvine.

The 49-year-old of Ballysillan Road in north Belfast was given just a two and a half year sentence, after previously admitting to a range of firearm and ammunition offences. Irvine will spend half of his two and a half year sentence in custody and the other half on license.

Belfast Crown Court heard Irvine had made no comment during police interviews, refusing to offer an explanation for the weaponry, which included a British Army issued firearm and ammunition (pictured), discovered in June 2022.

During sentencing, the judge claimed that despite the guilty plea, he did not consider the crimes to be connected to terrorism.

Mr Beattie said that reasoning was “appalling” and described the sentence as “bizarre”.

“Here we have a man at a time when tensions were heightened in Northern Ireland due to issues around Brexit and the protocol who was found with weapons and ammunition,” he told the BBC.

“How on earth the judge can say there was no terrorist link to this is utterly bizarre if we don’t know what the weapons were for.”

Irvine’s co-accused, 54-year-old Robin Workman, of Shore Road in Larne, was sentenced to five years - the minimum custodial sentence.

Beattie said there were questions over why Irvine did not receive the mandatory term and said he will be writing to the CPS over the decision.

“I don’t think that there is any exceptional circumstances to carrying guns around our city,” he added. “You can’t say you’re a peacemaker on one hand, and then during the day time you help move deadly weapons and ammunition around the place.”

Speaking at a trade event in London, Sinn Féin’s First Minister Michelle O’Neill said she believed Irvine’s sentence was “too lenient”.

Saoradh condemned the “blatant double standards” and “institutionalised collusion” of the court.

“This calculated move once again exposes the political nature of British policing and prosecution in the Occupied Six Counties,” they said.

“While Irish Republicans are routinely charged under sweeping and oppressive “anti-terror laws”, including for commemorative events, political meetings, and entirely lawful activity, loyalist figures with proven links to armed gangs are shielded from similar treatment.”

“Winkie Irvine, a long-standing member of a proscribed loyalist paramilitary group, was charged in connection with activities that meet every threshold of the British state’s own definition of ‘terrorism’.

“Yet, rather than pursuing the same charges routinely wielded against Republicans, the PPS opted for softer, conventional charges, a deliberate political choice to protect their loyalist assets, thus ensuring he will get a reduced sentence and avoid the draconian post-release conditions that Republicans are subjected to.

“This is institutionalised collusion. Loyalist paramilitaries continue to act as an extension of Britain’s strategy to maintain division, sectarianism and control.

“They are allowed to operate with virtual impunity, laundered through community grants and political parties, while Republicans are criminalised for resistance, remembrance and even speech.”

The Irish Republican Socialist Party also condemned the sentencing which it said “laid bare the reality of a two-tier ‘justice’ system in the North — one that shields loyalist paramilitaries while relentlessly targeting nationalists and republicans”.

They pointed to the fact that Irish republicans are now facing into their fifth year in Maghaberry jail “on the back of far weaker and highly questionable evidence. The contrast could not be starker, nor the bias more blatant.

“Even more galling is the fact that during this time — while still clearly an active member of a loyalist organisation whose entire agenda revolves around the intimidation and targeting of the nationalist community — Irvine was being invited into our communities.

“Local politicians and Sinn Féin representatives welcomed him into community events and festivals, offering him legitimacy and a platform, while republicans rot behind bars. That is not only a disgrace — it is a betrayal.

“Those who facilitated this whitewashing, who allowed a known UVF gunman to be normalised in nationalist areas, must be held to account. Our communities deserve answers — and accountability.”