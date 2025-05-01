John O’Hare’s killers were protected by the RUC

Yet another catalogue of failings pointing to a police cover-up has been confirmed in the murder of a Catholic taxi driver by loyalists in Belfast in 1991.

Police Ombudsman Marie Anderson said the police investigation was “ineffective” and that complaints from the family were “legitimate and justified”.

John O’Hara (pictured, left), a 41-year-old father of five, was working as a taxi driver when he was attacked by gunmen in Dunluce Avenue, south Belfast, on April 17 1991.

He had arrived to pick up a fare when a number of men emerged from an alleyway and fired shots through the driver’s side window.

The UDA admitted the murder the following day, one of a series intended to terrorise the nationalist population into supporting the peace process. Mr O’Hara was an innocent Catholic and had no connection to any political or paramilitary organisation.

Mrs Anderson (pictured, right) said the RUC police investigating the murder (later the PSNI) failed to effectively pursue relevant suspects, including failing to arrest a significant number of individuals implicated by intelligence reports and other information as having been involved.

One potential suspect was not arrested despite being connected to the murder by witnesses and four other separate pieces of intelligence received between April and September 1991, one of which could have confirmed he had been one of the gunmen.

Mrs Anderson also referred to intelligence received by police in late April 1991, which indicated that eight people had been involved in the murder, which was also not properly acted upon.

Another of those named in the intelligence was identified by RUC Special Branch as a possible likeness to a photofit created by witnesses who described a gunman running down the street telling people to stay indoors.

Despite having been identified on the basis of intelligence and witness evidence, he was not arrested.

Another suspect was treated as a potential witness and not arrested.

Alibis provided by the three suspects who were arrested were never tested.

Her report also said the murder weapons had gone “missing” from police custody.

She also identified failures to seize a car suspected of being used by the killers, and to conduct adequate forensic inquiries.

As a result of an ongoing legal action, the ombudsman is prevented from making allegations of collusion against former or serving members of the RUC/PSNI.

Lawyer Pádraig Ó Muirigh, for the family, said the findings “are a damning indictment of the RUC investigation”.

He said: “This morning my clients were made aware of a litany of serious deficiencies in the investigation to include the failure of RUC Special Branch to disseminate intelligence to the police investigation team, the failure to arrest and interview key suspects and multiple forensic shortcomings including the failure to seize and forensically examine a vehicle linked to the murder and pursue lines of inquiry relating to a balaclava recovered.

“Astonishingly, the weapons used in Mr O’Hara’s murder, which were in the possession of the police, cannot now be located by police.

“The breadth and nature of these failings cannot be explained by mere incompetence.

“The O’Hara family have a long-held view that those involved in the murder were protected from prosecution by the RUC.

“That view has been reinforced by these findings.

“Sadly, given the preponderance of critical Police Ombudsman reports released in recent years these types of failings are not isolated to this murder investigation. The O’Hara family commend Mrs Anderson and her staff for the diligent investigation they have conducted.”