Dáil erupts as Fine Gael defend sale of Israeli genocide bonds

The Dáil was suspended as pro-Palestine protesters disrupted proceedings after a speech by 26 County Minister Paschal Donohoe was described by Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald as an “utter, utter disgrace”.

On Wednesday, the coalition government voted down a Sinn Féin Bill to stop the Irish Central Bank facilitating the sale of Israeli war bonds.

Opposition TDs held up posters to denounce the trade and afterwards, Sinn Féin TDs walked out holding the posters aloft to the demonstration outside.

In September, it was reported that the Central Bank in Dublin had renewed an agreement to facilitate the sale of the bonds.

For two days there had been a large protest in support of Palestine outside the gates of Leinster House.

The Dáil was suspended on Tuesday night as over 50 people of the visitors’ gallery chanted “stop the genocide” and “shame on you” and unfurled a large banner stating “sanction Israel” during a debate on the Restrictive Financial Measures (State of Israel) Bill.

There was outrage when the Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe dismissed it as “unworkable”, saying it would not eliminate the trade in Israeli bonds across the EU. Protesters erupted and the session was suspended.

Ms McDonald said, when the debate resumed, that there was “widespread anger” over genocide in Gaza but only “weasel words from the Minister”.

She criticised the removal of the demonstrators and described Mr Donohoe’s speech as an “utter, utter disgrace”.

Proceeds of the sale of the Israeli bonds are loaned to the Israeli treasury and distributed across the Israeli economy – including illegal settlements and its military.

A document released by the Development Corporation for Israel, the entity that underwrites the financial instruments, confirmed that Ireland was facilitating their distribution.

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Finance, Pearse Doherty TD said the Central Bank of Ireland had become the so-called ‘home country’ for Israeli war bonds, allowing these bonds to be sold across the European Union.

“Israel has raised roughly €12bn globally through the sale of bonds since Ireland became the ‘home country’ in 2021,” he said this week.

“Benjamin Netanyahu’s government is openly advertising these bonds as a means of supporting what they call the ‘war’.

“This is not a war; what Israel is engaged in is the unrelenting occupation, starvation and ethnic cleansing of Palestine and its people.

“This simply cannot be allowed to continue. Irish people don’t stand for this, and neither should their government.”

And speaking during Taoiseach’s Question time, Ms McDonald said the government’s reasons for opposing the Israeli War Bonds Bill had been exposed as “bluff”.

“We have over 20 pages of independent, robust legal opinion clearly stating that the Bill is compliant with Irish law, European law, and international law,” she said.

“Minister Donohoe stated the Bill would step outside of EU financial services legislation. Bogus.

“The government has no sound legal advice on these matters. The Minister, the government, scrambles for cover and excuses not to act.”

She said the bonds were being used by Israel to raise the money “to pay for the missiles, the tanks, the guns, the drones, the bombs it uses every day to slaughter tens of thousands of men, women, and children in Gaza.

“To lay hospitals, homes, schools, universities to rubble. To terrorise the refugee population of Gaza.

“Israel doesn’t hide the purpose of these bonds. They emphasise, quote, ‘the crucial role of Israel bonds during this time of conflict and war.’

“Israel is openly inviting people to invest in genocide.”

She compared the governments’s tactics to those used to “delay and to hollow out” the Occupied Territories Bill, which seeks to place sanctions of trade on Israeli settlements in Israeli-occupied territories in Palestine. That legislation has been blocked since 2018 by Donohoe and other Fine Gael Ministers at the request of Israeli officials.

She said Ireland’s history “speaks powerfully to us, and it demands that we speak out, it demands that we act in defence of Palestine, in defence of refugee populations that have been brutalised, not for weeks, not for months; for decades.”