What is going on at the Ballymac centre?

There are fears that charity funding which ‘disappeared’ from a loyalist community centre in east Belfast may have been used to purchase weapons or otherwise support the paramilitary UVF.

A row has erupted over the alleged ‘embezzlement’ of over £80k ($100k) of public funds which had been provided by Stormont agencies to the ‘Ballymac Friendship Centre’ in east Belfast.

The centre is closely linked to the UVF and has a UVF ‘brigadier’ reportedly involved at a management level. It has previously been the scene of paramilitary ‘shows of strength’.

Despite formal complaints and a claimed PSNI investigation into the allegations, the community centre, and those who have profited from it, are reported to be in line for a further injection of government funding, according to the Sunday World.

In 2021, the Ballymac Centre became notorious as a battleground between feuding UVF factions. A gang of up to 40 masked and hooded men approached the building as part of a terror campaign by crime bosses to fight for dominance in an incident which continues to have repercussions in the area.

Last October a picture was posted on social media showing an event commemorating the loyalist paramilitary ceasefires featuring men in balaclavas in the Ballymac premises.

Pictures have also emerged of children holding replica weapons on the charity premises beside paramilitary trappings.

An attempt is currently being made to rebrand and relaunch Ballymac as the ‘David Ervine Hub’, in an evident attempt to exploit the popularity of the loyalist politician who died in 2007 to access further Stormont cash.

But one staff member admitted this week: “They (the UVF) have ruined it, they don’t care about what they call ‘their community’ – it’s all about lining their pockets.”