Unionists mock Pope’s death

The death of Pope Francis has been mocked at an Apprentice Boys parade in Lisburn attended by DUP Stormont minister Paul Givan and other senior party figures.

Footage from the sectarian parade on Monday shows a loyalist band playing ‘No Pope of Rome’.

Several DUP members shamed themselves by posting photos from the event. The song that mocks the Catholic faith was played just hours after the Pontiff died.

It includes the words “No, no Pope of Rome, no chapels to sadden my eyes, no nuns and no priests, no Rosary beads, every day is the Twelfth of July”.

It also includes the lines “oh give me a home where there’s no Pope of Rome, where there’s nothing but Protestants stay, where seldom is heard a discouraging word and flute bands play The Sash every day”.

Up to 50 bands and 6,000 participants took part in at the annual parade on Monday by the loyalist Apprentice Boys organisation, which is publicly funded.

Loyalists were seen singing and dancing to sectarian tunes. Stormont education minister Paul Givan, who is an assembly member for the Lagan Valley area and his party colleagues, former minister Edwin Poots and Assembly member Jonathan Buckley attended.

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart was also present. She and Mr Givan later described the hate-filled parade as “first class” while Mr Poots wrote of “super crowds and a great atmosphere”.

Ir took place a short distance from where a sectarian paramilitary threat was recently issued to the Catholic residents of a mixed housing estate. UDA leaflets were put through letter boxes in the mixed Altona Drive and Altona Gardens districts warning that if residents remove loyalist flags recently placed on lampposts they “will be dealt with”.

Loyalists have also been expressing their hate on social media, with one page calling Pope Francis the “anti-Christ” and sneering at his death.

A message posted on the ‘Official Protestant Coalition’ Facebook page on Monday includes a series of pictures taken at the Calvary Grotto, a well-known Catholic pilgrimage site in County Louth.

Pictures include a ‘Red Hand’ image and the word ‘Ulster’ along with a handwritten message with the words ‘No Pope in Rome’. A large cross depicting the crucified image of Christ can be seen in the background of some of the images. Another picture shows a Union Jack being held up in front of Christ carrying the cross, again with the words “No Pope in Rome”.

As unionists sneered, Irish politicians have been paying tribute to the late Pontiff.

The President of Ireland said Pope Francis had approached his papacy with “a unique humility” and advocated for the importance of human dignity. he also said Pope Francis had sought to play a “positive role” on issues such as attitudes to women and minroities.

Irish premier Micheal Martin said Pope Francis held “a special place in the hearts of Irish people”, while deputy premier Simon Harris said he “bore his illness with great dignity and courage”.

Republicans noted that he fought for an end to the Israeli genocide in Gaza up to the last hours of his death.

Sinn Féin vice president Michelle O’Neill described Francis as “a man of great faith and a strong, determined leader.”

“During his visit to Ireland in 2018, he spoke passionately in support of the peace process. He also marked the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, giving thanks for the peace it delivered in Ireland.

“Pope Francis showed compassion on LGBT issues and condemned right-wing extremists, and he was ahead of many world leaders in speaking out against the Israeli war in Gaza. His efforts to reach out and acknowledge past wrongs should also be recognised.

“Catholics right across the world, including here in Ireland, will feel his loss deeply.”

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said it was a “moment of huge loss” for Irish Catholics and described him as a “courageous spiritual leader, a man of strong conviction, who stood up for those most marginalised and vulnerable. He led by seeking to reach out to others in the spirit of humanity.”