The next step in our island’s journey

Last Thursday, alongside Belfast Baptist minister Karen Sethuraman, I had the honour of speaking at the Ireland’s Future dinner in Philadelphia.

The dinner, which will raise money for the cross-party, cross-community organisation, was attended by Irish-Americans ranging from trade union activists and community leaders to businesspeople who travelled from as far away as Georgia and Kentucky.

We met in the Lincoln Room in the Union League of Philadelphia, an institution established during the civil war to advance the ideals of republicanism in it’s truest and purest form.

The idea that we all we are all created equal, that we have inalienable rights that cannot be taken or given away, that the pursuit of happiness is a noble not frivolous cause, and that the state should endow no religion but should ensure religious freedom and tolerance for all as one nation.

Every generation has its great cause. I believe ours is the cause of uniting our island, working to build a new home where all traditions, all stories, and all our people belong.

I believe building a new Ireland, a united Ireland, is the political project of our generation.

It belongs to no one person, no one party, no one community, and no one government. It belongs to all of us who believe in it.

As is always the case, the impetus for great change must come from below. It will not come from above.

For centuries, Ireland has been part of the story of America. And America has been part of the story of Ireland.

Wolfe Tone, and the United Irishmen – Protestant, Catholic and Dissenter – were inspired by the American Revolution.

When Pearse proclaimed the Irish Republic in front of the GPO, he spoke about how Ireland was ‘supported by our exiled children in America’.

When the War of Independence was raging, President de Valera travelled to the US to seek political and financial support, speaking to massive gatherings in Madison Square Garden and Carnegie Hall in New York, 50,000 people in Fenway Park in Boston, huge crowds in San Francisco, Chicago, LA and Philadelphia.

He raised $5m in bonds for the ‘American Commission on Independence’ and raised awareness of Ireland’s case for independence.

During the Troubles, one of my personal heroes, Denis Mulcahy, showed the difference one person can make.

Denis, originally from Cork, became a bomb disposal expert and police officer in New York.

He focused on reconciliation, establishing Project Children which brought Catholic and Protestant children to America for the summer to experience peace and get to know each other away from the violence. It broke down barriers.

The Washington Ireland Programme which emerged from it brought me to America for the first time 25 years ago to intern in Congress, one of a group of students from both north and south. It brought us together.

Bill Clinton, as President, played a crucial role in creating the right political environment in which the Good Friday Agreement was made.

The Good Friday Agreement has given us peace on our island, power-sharing and devolved government in Northern Ireland involving both Protestants and Catholics and closer co-operation between north and south and between Ireland and Britain.

It also provides for a democratic mechanism by which Ireland can be united once a majority on both sides of the border want it.

The British and Irish Governments are the co-guarantors of the Agreement and in many ways, America is the third guarantor.

Michael Collins, when signing the Anglo-Irish Treaty, was eloquent. The Treaty, he said, ‘does not give us the ultimate freedom – not the freedom that all nations desire and develop to – but the freedom to achieve it’.

He was right. It was a ‘stepping stone’. In the years that followed, the Treaty ports were returned, full sovereignty secured, a new constitution adopted and a Republic established.

Through membership of the European Union, Ireland secured its economic independence, taking its place among the nations of Europe.

Through the Good Friday Agreement, we have decided how Northern Ireland should be governed and how unification might be achieved by thereafter by democratic means. All stepping stones.

I firmly believe that building a new and united Ireland is the next step in our island’s journey and I believe that Irish-America, in all its parts, can help us to make those next steps.

It was a privilege to have the opportunity to engage many of them.