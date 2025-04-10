Step change for debate on Irish Unity

The organisers of a debate on reunification in Derry’s Fountain estate have been praised for an event that brought together a huge cross-section of political opinion.

It involved ex-loyalist paramilitaries, socialists, a former SDLP leader, and councillors from Sinn Féin, People Before Profit as well as independent republicans.

The Fountain is in the only remaining unionist part of the city’s west bank, and less than ten miles from the border with the 26 County state. It is home to around 250 people.

According to the Belfast Telegraph, Brian Dougherty, chief executive of the North West Cultural Partnership (NWCP), said that since its inception, their organisation has been at the forefront of “risk taking and pushing boundaries”.

“As well as cultural productions and collaborations, this has taken place via initiating and participating in dialogue and discussion advocating against the persistent negative narrative and demonisation of our culture. Saturday was one of many such events,” Mr Dougherty said.

United Ireland campaigner and academic Colin Harvey described Saturday as a “significant event” and one which shows “Derry is quietly leading the way”.

He pointed to Derry as an example of the “damage done by socio-economic devastation, separation and division”, with the council area being the most deprived in Ireland and Britain.

The law professor believes that both sides of the argument with have to form coalitions in order to convince the public. He said the case for a “new and united Ireland” is “closer than at any point in the history of this region”.

“Preparing seems to be eminently sensible,” he said.

Mr Harvey added that there is a growing sense of “frustration” with the Dublin government’s stand-offish approach to the constitutional question, saying its position is “increasingly odd” and “out of step” – even with their own manifestos.

Mark Durkan – who served as SDLP leader, deputy First Minister and Foyle MP before retiring from politics – said: “It was good to be part of a conversation that recognised some of the dimensions, dynamics and details which would be factors in fuller deliberation or debate about the comparative merits of the two options for Northern Ireland’s constitutional status.”

Republican councillor Gary Donnelly said the organisers were “brave” for hosting an event in the area.

“It was very welcome and done in a constructive way. The panel offered the same old arguments. But it was a good opportunity to talk to people from the Protestant, unionist and loyalist community,” he said.

He believes political unionism has had its head “buried in the sand” when it comes to debating the issue.

Mr Donnelly said that when he looks to the 26 counties he sees “gangsterism” and said the “26 counties and six counties are both sectarian states”.

He said socialist republican voices such as his own have been absent from the debate until this point and argued he has more in common with working-class Protestants in the Fountain those currently heading governments in both jurisdictions.

But the Moor councillor believes a referendum on a united Ireland is a “partitionist vote” as the current system was “illegally foisted upon us”.