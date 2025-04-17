Stadium rebuild is equality issue

In a historic protest through west Belfast, several thousand Gaelic games players and supporters marched to the derelict Casement Park stadium in west Belfast to demand its redevelopment.

A rally at the Gaelic sports ground heard calls for the Stormont Executive and London government to end their discriminatory delays in rebuilding the sporting venue.

Stormont ministers committed £62.5 million to Casement in 2011, as part of a strategy to revamp it along with football’s Windsor Park and the rugby ground at Ravenhill.

While the two other Belfast-based projects went ahead, the redevelopment of Casement was delayed for several years because of legal challenges as well as an evident sectarian agenda - Gaelic sports are predominately popular among the nationalist community.

The failure to deliver a major infrastructure project in a Catholic area has recalled the infamous decision to site the University of Ulster in Coleraine while the larger, nationalist city of Derry, was denied.

The London government has sought to direct blame for the delays onto the responsible unionist minister, DUP hardliner Gordon Lyons, as well as the Stormont administration generally.

Among those who participated in Saturday morning’s march from nearby Rossa GAA club was former Sinn Fein president Gerry Adams.

Addressing the subsequent rally at Casement, Kevin Gamble, chairman of South Antrim GAA, called for an end to the delays.

“Our hearts are filled with pride and hope to see so many of our fellow gaels, young and old, marching and rallying in one voice in unison in their club and county colours from clubs from all over Antrim and Ulster,” he told the crowd.

“But unfortunately it’s also a sad day here today that we are not welcoming you all to what should be a world-class redeveloped Casement Park stadium, the home of Antrim GAA, the home of Ulster GAA, hosting schools, club, county, provincial and all-Ireland games right here in West Belfast.

“Our ambitious plans for a redeveloped Casement Park should be the pride of Ireland’s second city.”

Mr Gamble added: “Sadly, Casement Park, as of today, has been closed for over 4,000 days – that’s 12 years and counting.

“Ulster Rugby got their stadium in 2014, the Irish FA got their stadium in 2016 and I’m sure everyone in this audience here today supports funding and investment in sport, regardless of what that sport is.

“We’re here today calling for equality, for the GAA to get the stadium that we were promised over 13 years ago.

“For too long, the GAA and members of Antrim and Ulster have been let down on the redevelopment of Casement Park. The British Government Secretary of State Hilary Benn and the Communities Minister Gordon Lyons can no longer treat the gaels of Antrim and Ulster as second-class citizens.

“Their delaying tactics need to stop. The call from our rally today is ‘no more delay, it’s time to build Casement Park’.”

Broadcaster and former Armagh gaelic football star Oisin McConville also addressed the rally.

“Other sports have nothing to fear from the rebuilding and the redevelopment of Casement Park,” he said.

“They have their stadiums and rightly so. But now is the time to get this thing done. For years and years, we’ve looked out and we’ve had hope that this will become a Mecca some day.

“This is not about the current generation. This is about the next generation. A lot of them are standing down in front of me here. This is not just about Antrim, this is about Ulster, this is about every gael in Ireland. This is about every province that we have in this country getting behind what is a must.

“Remember, this is not a ‘can we do it? will we do it?’ This is ‘just get it done’.

“Whatever needs to happen, whoever needs to come together to get this done, I plead with you, get it done, because the next generation we want to see playing in Casement Park.”

Sinn Féin MP Paul Maskey said the message from the rally was clear – “Casement Park has lay dormant for too long, and now it’s time to move forward and build Casement.

“The reconstruction of this stadium will not only provide a new home for Ulster Gaels, but also be an economic driver for the surrounding communities, creating jobs and attracting investment.

“The British government must clarify what funding it will provide to enable us to move forward with this game-changing project.

“And I would urge the Communities Minister to work alongside Executive ministers to champion this new stadium and the incredible benefits it will bring.”