PSNI ‘lash out’ after Easter commemoration

Two republican activists were arrested by the PSNI amid heightened tensions in the city over a 1916 Easter Rising Commemoration in Derry.

A traditional Irish republican colour party formed the lead for the large commemoration by Saoradh which made its way from Creggan to the Bogside.

Over a thousand people participated in the commemoration to Free Derry Corner, where a rally has addressed by Saoradh vice chairman Brian Kenna.

However, as those gathered were dispersing, the PSNI launched an arrest operation. As a PSNI helicopter and drone flew overhead, missiles were thrown by a group of young people at Derry’s historic walls.

In a statement, Saoradh said the PSNI had been “humiliated by the success and dignity” of their event.

“The Crown Forces lashed out in desperation, harassing and targeting Republicans as the event drew to a close,” they said.

“Unable to stomach the proud display of Republican strength, resolve, and determination, the Crown Forces, clearly rattled, resorted to their usual tactics of harassment, intimidation, and political policing.

“These cowardly actions are the hallmark of an occupying force rattled by the growing strength of Republican resistance and community support.

“Let it be clear: no amount of raids or arrests will ever crush the revolutionary determination of our people.”

The statement also expressed support for the two men, one of whom has since been charged with a number of offences, including managing a meeting in support of an illegal organisation.

“Their families, their community, and their comrades stand resolute behind them,” they said.

“We demand their immediate release, and make clear that British repression will never break the Republican spirit.”

Serious disturbances have erupted at the same parade in previous years as the PSNI attempted to prevent it from taking place.

Mr Kenna said the party had called on the Crown Forces to “stay away” and allow a peaceful and dignified commemoration this year.

He said he did not see any need for PSNI “to encroach upon the immediate vicinity of the commemoration and if they didn’t do that it was unlikely that there would be any need for a flashpoint or any need for trouble”.

Mr Kenna said intermediaries had been invited to the event and were present for the full commemoration adding “up until that point there had been no trouble whatsoever”.

During the rally, several international speakers addressed the crowd and a statement from republican prisoners held on both sides of the border was read out.

Mr Kenna defended the party’s continuing support for “action”.

“We think commemoration without action in the current struggle is the mark of a fool, turning it into an act of performance, with very little meaning,” he said.

“Holding parades while avoiding or actively undermining those who would fight against partition is a normalisation tactic straight from the pages of Thatcher.

“There is no use in quoting the words of Pearse and Connolly if all you want to do is use them as selling points on t-shirts.

“Word without action are an act of pacification, a counter-revolutionary act that is an alien concept to Irish republicanism.”

Meanwhile, the New IRA issued a statement to mark the Easter Rising, with a message to those who it said “seek to divide or discredit” the armed group.

It said: “The cause of Irish freedom is just and history will vindicate those who stand firm. The Irish Republican Army reaffirms its unwavering commitment to the full establishment of a 32 county socialist republic. British rule in any form, whether military, political or economic, is illegitimate and will never be accepted.”

The statement said it remains active: “The British presence in Ireland is sustained not by consent, but by force, and this resistance not only remains justified but necessary. The IRA remains active, resolute and unyielding.”

The group also issued a warning: “While others have chosen the path of compromise and surrender, we continue to assert the right of the Irish people to resist occupation by all means at our disposal.

“We issue a clear warning to those who collaborate with the forces of occupation, there are consequences for those who act against the interests of the republic.

“Let it be known that our patience is not without limit and our silence should not be mistaken for inactivity.”