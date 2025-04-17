PSNI doubles down on double standards

A prominent republican was convicted of attending a funeral while wearing an ‘illegal’ jacket, a day after the PSNI escorted an openly paramilitary loyalist parade in Tyrone which glorified a sectarian killer.

On April 12, hundreds of loyalists including 30 bands marched through the village of Moygashel in a display of support for UVF man Wesley Somerville, who died while carrying out the Miami Showband massacre in 1975.

The annual parade in Moygashel, which involves flute bands playing sectarian tunes as well as loyalist flags, insignia and wreaths depicting support for the UVF, ignites tension every year.

Somerville is associated with the Glenanne murder gang, which included members of the RUC police and British Army, and carried out hundreds of sectarian attacks.

Republican Sinn Féin said the “glorification of loyalist terrorism” was “on display for the whole world to witness”.

“The RUC/PSNI refused to arrest those supporting the UVF, an illegal paramilitary organisation proscribed (deemed illegal) under a British law which prohibits membership, support, and promotion of the group,” they noted.

“When these pro-British fascists start celebrating aloud with their triumphalism and pride it is everybody’s responsibility to become vocal and condemn their actions,”

The following day, former republican prisoner Sean Kelly was ironically convicted of wearing an ‘illegal jacket’ at a commemoration event for a dead IRA man.

Court documents claimed the item of clothing would have “aroused reasonable suspicion” he was a supporter of the IRA at the event on St Stephen’s Day 2022.

Sean Kelly allegedly wore a jacket which displayed the badge of A Coy, 3rd Batt, Belfast Brigade, during a memorial service for former republican prisoner Jimmy Donnelly, who died earlier the same month.

He was found guilty by a district judge following a contested hearing at Belfast Magistrates Court and fined £300.

Mr Kelly has been the target of state harassment and unionist hate since his release from prison in 2000 under the terms of the Good Friday Agreement. He was returned to prison in 2005 by the British government over claims he had been involved in rioting, but released six weeks later.

The prosecution of Mr Kelly over his jacket’s tiny insignia stands in sharp contrast to the UVF’s open parading of itself in the company of the PSNI. He is seeking to appeal his conviction at Belfast county court.