Opinion poll could lead to Irish unity vote - Minister

A British Minister’s comments have been taken as the first indication of the criteria to bring about a vote on Irish reunification.

Legislation arising from the Good Friday Agreement states that the British Direct Ruler should call a referendum on Irish unity “if it appears likely to him that a majority of those voting would express a wish that Northern Ireland should cease to be part of the UK and form part of a united Ireland”.

Amid continuing doubts over Britain’s willingness to honour the 1998 peace deal, nationalist groups have called for the criteria for when a referendum would go ahead to be clarified.

In an interview, Direct Rule Minister Fleur Anderson confirmed a decision “would be based on opinion polls”.

A recent opinion poll for the Belfast Telegraph has shown a majority of 53% in the north of Ireland, up from 52% last year, in favour of Irish unity, suggesting a referendum could soon take place. However, when voters are presented with the prospect of a sudden reunification ‘tomorrow’, the number drops below 50%, a fact which unionists are using to insist that no referendum is announced in the short-term.

Anderson’s comment was welcomed by nationalists but denounced by unionists. A senior DUP figure said they were “disgraceful”.

DUP deputy leader Michelle McIlveen suggested a border poll would be “divisive” and claimed that “most people living here just want to make Northern Ireland work”.

In response, Sinn Féin said momentum towards a border poll is growing every day and welcomed what is said was the insight into departmental decision making.

“The momentum towards constitutional change on this island is growing visibly day by day,” a Sinn Fein spokesperson said.

“We need proper planning and preparation, including the arrangements for a unity referendum.”

It came after the 26 County Taoiseach Micheál Martin was accused of having “his head in the sand” on Irish unity.

We are living in the “end days of partition”, said Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald, who called for preparations for unity referendums “this decade”. “Building a new and united Ireland is the most important task for a generation,” she told an Easter commemoration in Tyrone.

“It’s not good enough for Taoiseach Micheál Martin to stick his head in the sand and stand against the momentum for unity.

“To the Irish and the British governments, we say - the days of treading water are over. It’s time to plan and prepare for constitutional change and for reunification.”

She backed calls for an all-island civic forum as an initial step in the process.

At a separate commemoration in Dublin, another senior Sinn Féin figure admitted that Irish unity is not inevitable. Speaking at the event in Arbour Hill, North Belfast MP John Finucane said more work was needed for unity.

“The reunification of Ireland is not inevitable — we must work for it, we must build it and we must win it,” he said.

“The conversations are already happening. Across every county, every community, in living rooms, workplaces, universities and sports clubs — people are talking about Irish unity.

“The onus is now on the Irish government to lead preparations for referenda — creating the space which enables us to build a new Ireland that truly belongs to everyone who lives here.”

A debate has been taking place among republican groups about the legitimacy of a constitutional referendum, and the form it could take.

The 1916 Societies have recently launched a campaign for ‘One Ireland, One Vote’, backing a single act of self-determination for the entire island.

However, Saoradh activists have denounced any plan that “leads people down the path of reform”, dismissing a referendum as “a numbers game within the confines of a British imposed framework”.

In its main Easter message, the Irish Republican Socialist Party warned of the need to honour the Good Friday Agreement. They said: “We need to be clear: Republican engagement with the idea of a Border Poll was always conditional — based on the promise that democracy would be respected. If Britain continues to block that pathway, republicans will be forced to explore other politically driven alternatives.”