‘Mothers Against Genocide’ subjected to horrific Garda abuse

A group of mothers were strip-searched after Gardaí police reacted with violence and vindictiveness to a peaceful protest at the Dublin parliament over the atrocities in Gaza.

The ‘Mothers Against Genocide’ group said it will file a complaint to the Ombudsman Commission over the brutal treatment of the women who were trying to draw attention of TDs to Ireland’s links to the Israeli genocide of the Palestinian people.

A total of 14 people who attended the Mothers Against Genocide group protest were arrested on Monday morning. Pictures of innocent children who’d been murdered were removed as those involved were dragged away.

The group has condemned the “disproportionate” response of Gardaí, which included strip-searches and an invasive ‘cavity search’.

One of those involved said it had been “a peaceful protest to remember the 18,000 plus children who’d been brutally murdered- we came today on Mother’s Day to do that.”

Amnesty International has written to Garda Commissioner Drew Harris, saying the treatment of the participants could have a chilling effect on the right to protest in Ireland.

However, that may have been its intention. A move across the West to silence protests on Gaza has seen widespread arrests, while two Irish citizens living in Berlin were this week issued with deportation orders for expressing pro-Palestinian views.

Speaking in the Dublin parliament during questions to the Taoiseach, People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett said that the actions of the Gardaí were “disgusting”.

“The group Mothers Against Genocide, on a Mother’s Day protest to show solidarity with women and children in Palestine, in Lebanon, and so on, who have been slaughtered over the last 18 months, had a peaceful sit-down protest,” he told the Dáil.

“They are arrested very, very violently in some cases, including Palestinian and Lebanese people who have actually suffered the horrors of the last 18 months, and some then are strip searched.”

He then read out a message from one of the arrested women.

“To read you one description – ‘I was stripped completely naked, and was asked to remove my underwear. When I questioned the necessity of this, I was told I would be forced violently if I didn’t comply, and that they didn’t want any trouble. After removing my underwear, they looked inside my private areas and touched all my sensitive parts’.”

Mr Barrett added: “It is absolutely disgusting. These were peaceful women protesters on a Mother’s Day protest.

“Now, do you condone that kind of treatment of people who were a threat to nobody? There’s certainly not a threat. It’s absolutely outrageous behaviour. Do you condemn that? And is that where we’re heading? Is that the sort of society, Taoiseach, we’re heading (towards)?

“They were protesting about our continued complicity with the genocide because of US troops in Shannon, Israeli war bonds being sold and a failure to impose sanctions on Israel.”

Fellow PBP TD Paul Murphy said that the mothers were also protesting in support of the Occupied Territories Bill, long-delayed legislation by which some sanctions would be placed on businesses operating from lands and properties illegally seized.

He continued: “They were protesting to stop weapons going through Irish airspace, which continue, which are increasing, which you’ve refused to do anything about.

“They’re protesting against complicity in the genocide, the slaughter that is taking place in Gaza. And how were they treated? They were forcibly removed by the Gardaí. 14 were arrested, and then, like Richard has just said, what is coming out about how they were treated in the Garda stations is absolutely horrific

“To quote the same person that Richard did. She’s a Palestinian woman. Richard has spoken about how she was forced to remove her underwear, her private parts were touched and looked inside of, subjected to a cavity search.

“She says, ‘After the procedures were completed, I was released with a warning that if I participated in any further events I would be punished and that this was my only chance’.

“What sort of repressive state is this that is operating in such a way? This needs immediate condemnation from the Gardaí, and we need to be assured that people have the right to protest without being treated in such a way.”

The Taoiseach said he would look into the allegations, but claimed the protestors who were arrested had been blocking a gate.

“My understanding is… a number of protesters were blocking the entrance to the Dáil. Why does that have to happen?”, he said, adding: “You can protest across the road.”

Sinn Féin Senator Chris Andrews, who stood with the protestors, said that he would be raising the response by Gardai in the Seanad later this week.

He described the overnight vigil for the women and children of Gaza on Mother’s Day as “poignant”.

“Israel has trampled all over international law. Every day, people in Gaza and the West Bank are being subjected to unspeakable horrors, with families massacred and homes reduced to rubble by constant air strikes, while tens of thousands more are deprived of food and other basic necessities.

“There is practically no crime that Israel has not inflicted on the Palestinian people, and yet the international community, including the Irish government, refuses to hold them to account.

“Ordinary Irish people have, in their tens of thousands, taken to the streets right across the country to voice their abhorrence at Israel’s war crimes, and their anger at the inaction of the Irish government.

“I stand with those people, including activist groups like Mothers Against Genocide.”

Demonstrators returned to Kildare Street in support of the group on Wednesday in protest against the Garda treatment of those detained.

Protests continue to take place across Ireland in the wake of fresh Israeli atrocities, including the abduction and mass execution of 16 ambulance and emergency workers.

Protesters closed down a road outside Belfast City Hall for a time on Tuesday evening in response to the events in Dublin, and outside the US Consulate in Belfast on Saturday.

Over a hundred more protests are planned across Ireland over the next week, according to Ireland-Palestine Solidarity Campaign, which maintains a list on its website at ipsc.ie.