Micheál Martin has been accused of “gutting” Fianna Fáil of its “last drop” of republicanism after he dismissed the idea of a referendum for Irish reunification in 2030.

In an interview with the Belfast Telegraph, the 26 County Taoiseach backed a hands-off approach to Irish unity, which he admitted is “less attractive politically.”

‘When asked about a 2030 vote as set out in the the Good Friday Agreement, Martin said “we’re not planning for a border poll in 2030”.

Instead, he spoke about making the 1998 peace deal work through “incremental investment” while waiting for reconciliation to “evolve” between unionist and nationalist politicians in the north of Ireland.

When asked how he envisaged Ireland looking in fifty years’ time, he did not refer to reunification but responded with the hope that “people are much more comfortable in each other’s skins”.

He explained: “I think politics has to work in Northern Ireland and there has to be a sustained manifestation of politics working in Northern Ireland so that even the politicians of Northern Ireland are comfortable working with each other.”’

Martin’s stance has infuriated and dismayed northern nationalists, but is in line with his well-known ‘do nothing’ approach to other major issues.

His comments about promoting reconciliation have also been greeted with cynicism by victims groups, who have frequently protested at his refusal to order the release of key documentation to conflict-related investigations.

Political commentator Brian Feeney wrote that Martin “is talking through his hat.”

He wrote: “The irony is that if you followed his flawed, illogical argument, there would have been no GFA because we’d all have to wait until there was reconciliation. What nonsense.”

Recent polls have confirmed a growing majority in the north of Ireland in favour of Irish reunification and should have already triggered a a unity referendum in both parts of the island.

But Martin’s comments mean that both the Dublin and London governments have now reneged on their obligations under the 1998 peace deal.

New British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has previously insisted a border poll is “not on the horizon” - and now Martin has declined to confirm Irish unity in fifty years, let alone five.

His comments have cut across growing national and international pressure for moves towards Irish unity.

Last week, former 26 County Taoiseach Leo Varadkar was cheered in Philadelphia, where the US declared its independence from British rule nearly 250 years ago.

“Every generation has its great cause,” he told an event organised by Ireland’s Future. “I believe ours is the cause of uniting our island.”

Varadkar called for the help of Irish-America in the campaign for Irish unity. In a speech bringing together the various strands of Irish nationalism, the former Fine Gael leader quoted Patrick Pearse, Eamon de Valera and Michael Collins, who he said had signed the Anglo-Irish Treaty not for it to be the final destination but as a “stepping stone” to freedom.

Directly contradicting Martin, Varadkar said: “As you know, the GFA does not require that reconciliation between the two main communities should occur before a border poll takes place, and I am sure there would not have been a GFA had this pre-condition been set.

“I think making it a pre-condition would be a mistake. It would encourage some to eschew reconciliation so that they do not have to contemplate reunification.”

Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín, a former member of Fianna Fáil, was direct in his criticism, writing on X that Martin had “gutted the last remaining drop of Republicanism” from the party.

“Even Fine Gael is now stronger on Irish unity and independence than Fianna Fáil, and that’s saying something.”

Sinn Féin did not directly address Martin’s comments, but in a statement, party leader Mary Lou McDonald called for both governments to do more.

“Sinn Féin believes the Irish government must begin preparations for an inclusive, informed public conversation involving all parties across the island,” she said.

“It is also imperative that the British government recognise the significant change now underway and that they embrace the full implementation of the Good Friday Agreement to hold a referendum and give people the democratic freedom to support Irish reunification, or the constitutional future they wish to live in.”