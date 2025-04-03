Language anger a sign of the times

A plan to belatedly implement bilingual signs at a new train station in Belfast has provoked an outburst of sectarian hate by unionists.

The DUP is attempting to block signs bearing Ireland’s native language at the new Belfast Central Station through an action at the Stormont Executive on Thursday.

Grand Central Station has been billed as the largest integrated transport hub on the island of Ireland, with services including trains between Belfast and Dublin.

When the station opened last year there was widespread disbelief that the signage did not incorporate the Irish language, defying a standard under British jurisdiction elsewhere in which Scottish Gaelic and Welsh languages are recognised. It also ran against the wishes of the then infrastructure minister, John O’Dowd of Sinn Féin, and Belfast City Council, and drew protests by Irish language group An Dream Dearg.

Images last week of passengers arriving into Belfast from the 26 Counties being herded into a separate section for the purpose of ticket checking added to concerns of a public transport system inherited from apartheid South Africa.

After the new Sinn Féin Stormont Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins said last week that the signage will be retrospectively installed at the transport hub, the main unionist parties have been vying with each other to try to block the move.

Ms Kimmins said she was “committed to the visibility and promotion of Irish language” and that it was important that Grand Central Station was “reflective of all citizens”.

But in an email to party supporters, DUP leader Gavin Robinson said the signage was “clearly a controversial matter”, indicating the move would be raised at the Executive Office.

He argued the decision “was made outside the legal parameters in which the executive should operate”. However, he said that “ultimately it will be for the courts” to decide on this.

Under Stormont rules, ministerial decisions that are formally deemed ‘significant or controversial’ at the level of the First Minister and deputy First Minister should be considered collectively by the power-sharing coalition, rather than by an individual minister.

At the Assembly on Monday, SDLP representative Sinead McLaughlin told the deputy First Minister that on the restoration of the Assembly last year, she “pledged to recognise and respect differences, and to work tirelessly for all people living in Northern Ireland”.

She said that was “meaningless” when her party opposes the signage, and queried whether “another crocodile moment” is being manufactured. That referenced comments made by former DUP first minister Arlene Foster in 2017, when the then DUP leader “if you feed a crocodile it will keep coming back and looking for more” in relation to Sinn Féin’s demand for an Irish Language Act, only to further galvanise the nationalist population in support for the language.

The hardline unionist TUV and loyalist blogger Jamie Bryson are also seeking to block the move at the Assembly and the courts, respectively. UUP leader Mike Nesbitt claimed the Irish language “had been weaponised”, ignoring the high levels of British colonial symbolism visible across Belfast.

Speaking on Monday, Sinn Féin assembly member Declan Kearney emphasised that “the Irish language is now thriving in communities across the island”, despite “a history of persecution and discrimination”.

“That is reflected in the official recognition which it now enjoys both in the south and north of Ireland,” he said.

“Sinn Féin fully supports the rights of Gaeilgeoirí (Irish speakers) as we continue to build a society underpinned by inclusion, rights and respect for all.”