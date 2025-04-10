Hunter was right: Unionists have a coloniser mindset

East Derry MLA Cara Hunter caused a bit of a stir last week when she posted on X: “The coloniser mindset runs deep. I literally cannot fathom hating the Irish culture/heritage/language this much when your own reps stood proudly wearing shamrocks a fortnight ago.”

Cue outrage from the usual suspects. It was led by DUP chair Lord Morrow, who said he was not “a coloniser”. He ignored the obvious distinction she made between a coloniser and a coloniser mindset and demanded she retract the post and apologise.

Of course Hunter is absolutely correct and her opinion was endorsed by Wallace Thompson, founder member of the DUP and a close associate of its leadership for decades.

Thompson said: “Cara Hunter is quite right. Unionism often does display a coloniser mindset towards the Irish language. Patronising and disrespectful. Crocodiles, yogurts and all that.”

Morrow also made this unhistorical assertion: “Northern Ireland is not a colony.”

Listen, this place is the last remnant of England’s first settler colony.

It was carved out of Ireland as a tribal reservation for people de Valera generously described as the “political minority”, when thirteen-sixteenths of the island broke free from colonial rule. These three-sixteenths remain under British rule. Go figure.

As soon as the north was invented, unionists immediately began displaying a coloniser mindset. They set out to obliterate any manifestation of Irishness, linguistic, symbolic or cultural, just as the English did until the early twentieth century.

You could commit a breach of the peace by displaying an Irish tricolour, or singing a ‘party tune’. Stormont’s 1949 anti-Irish language Miscellaneous Provisions Act outlawed naming a place or street “other than in English”.

The English carried out such cultural suppression whenever they took over any part of these islands.

In Wales, in Henry VIII’s Acts of Union 1535-42, English became the only language in official documents and courts. Welsh patronymics like ‘ap’ and ‘ab’ (son of) were banned so, for example, ap Hywel became Powell.

In Ireland in the early seventeenth century, people were well aware that the English were trying to create sacsa nua darb anim Éire (A new England called Ireland), as the poet Fearflatha Ó Gnímh put it. English became the official language, Irish names were ‘translated’ etc.

It took until the twentieth century to undo this suppression but there’s still a way to go both in Britain and here.

Unionists have opposed the process tooth and nail, delayed it, frustrated it, but always lose because they are on the wrong side of history.

The next major step forward is for the PSNI to go bilingual in signage and official documentation like elsewhere in the UK.

How does Seirbhis Póilíneachta Thuaisceart Éireann grab you, Lord Morrow?

There’s a great irony for guys like Morrow. If they want to be, altogether now, like “the rest of the UK”, they should accept UK practice should they not?

Look up Police Scotland’s website and what do you find? Police Scotland/Poileas Alba. You can read about Police Scotland’s Gaelic Language Plan 2021-26, bilingual signage on vehicles and so on, set within the framework of the Gaelic Language (Scotland) Act 2005.

Look up Welsh police and you’ll find the four constabularies are bilingual, as in Heddlu Dyfed-Powis or Heddlu Gogleddu Cymru. Heddlu is painted on the vehicles.

In all this the north is the outlier in the UK because of opposition by the party which struggles to show how exclusively British they are, except when they’re in Washington being Irish. Can you get your head round their confusion?

Seriously though, the PSNI going bilingual like police in Britain might go some way towards improving recruitment of nationalists, otherwise known as ‘cultural Catholics’ since few practise.

The fact is that the PSNI is rather stiff about being a British police service, often quoting Home Office rules and practice.

They need to start channelling their Irishness, being open and up front and welcoming to nationalists, which they aren’t at present, nor make any effort to be.

It’s all about recruiting more Catholics but they must reach out to nationalists, even though it will drive the Lord Morrows of this world nuts.

The chief constable has to say the words, “We in the PSNI welcome nationalists as recruits and we want them and here’s what we’ll do to encourage them.”

It’s time to call a spade a spade and stop talking about “all communities”. Wearing Seirbhis Póilíneachta Thuaisceart Éireann somewhere on their uniform or having Seirbhis Póilíneachta painted on a vehicle they’re driving would help enormously.

Ironically it would make the PSNI more like other UK police forces, but in a way unionists oppose because of a coloniser mindset.

No wonder they’re nonplussed when their king greets Michelle O’Neill in Irish.