‘Heavy Gang’ victim calls for torture inquiry

A man wrongly convicted of a role in the 1976 Sallins train robbery has said he believes that the Dublin government is not holding an independent public inquiry into the investigation because it would lift the lid on a state policy of using torture to secure false confessions from innocent republicans.

Osgur Breatnach has told Conor Feehan for the ‘Indo Daily’ how he was beaten by gardaí known as ‘The Heavy Gang’ and a confession tortured from him to silence his republican socialist politics – and that the policy of torture has been covered up since.

The Sallins train robbery was one of the most daring and lucrative heists in Irish history. As a mail train was travelling from Cork through Kildare, a gang detonated charges to blow up the line and force the train to stop. Onboard was over IR£200,000 worth of banknotes, postal orders, and other valuables – worth well in excess of €1m in today’s money.

For Mr Breatnach, a journalist and activist, it was the beginning of an ordeal that haunts him to this day. He was arrested that morning, as one of six accused of carrying out the robbery.

Mr Breatnach was 25 at the time, and the editor of the socialist newspaper The Starry Plough, and a member of the Irish Republican Socialist Party (IRSP).

At the time, the IRSP and other republican and left-wing political groups were being harassed and attacked by the authorities and police on both sides of the border.

Mr Breatnach believes there was no actual investigation into the train robbery itself, but that gardaí had decided it was the IRSP that they wanted to blame.

In a two-part podcast with Conor Feehan and ‘Indo Daily’, he has told how we was tortured by gardaí and had a confession beaten out of him.

“There was no evidence, and as far as I’m concerned, from my knowledge of the case and of books that have been written about it, and having spoken to people and so forth, there was never an investigation,” he says.

He tells how he was arrested and released without charge, but then taken in again by gardaí within days.

“I was kidnapped by gardaí because they had no legal authority to arrest me again on the same issue,” he said.

“They weren’t interested in the truth of what had occurred in any given situation. What they wanted was results to be able to convict people and to be able to claim results. And in the middle of the night I woke to hear screams.

“Shortly after that there was the keys in the door and I was taken down to under Bridewell [garda station] in a tunnel where I was assaulted and beaten and tortured.

“I was then taken up to the locker room and they laid into me. They kept repeating a scenario that they had worked out would be ‘my story’. It wasn’t true and I knew what they were doing because I studied a bit of psychology.

“It was a strategy to get me to sign a piece of paper because they knew that once I signed a statement that they would get a conviction in the Special Criminal Court.

“You would expect if I was arrested, having allegedly been involved in a ­robbery, that they would raid my house and search it. They never did. They knew there was nothing there.

“The Heavy Gang all worked hand in hand with the Special Criminal Court. They were each co-dependent. And they couldn’t get their arrests and detentions without the Offences Against the State Act. So you have these three items which are intertwined.

“As an editor of the paper, I was writing stories about both the Heavy Gang and the Special Criminal Court for years. And the Special Criminal Court was something that we as a political party and as human rights activists opposed.”

Mr Breatnach was eventually coerced into signing the statement. The beatings had taken their toll both physically and mentally.

“I was concerned primarily at that stage about staying alive. I was, at some stage later, put back in my cell and I was so concerned that I would be taken back out I considered hanging myself.

“I wasn’t thinking straight. I was totally traumatised. I couldn’t see myself living with having implicated other innocent people.”

Mr Breatnach talks about being arrested and released on numerous occasions, and how initially the case was thrown out of the district court, but he and the other men decided to take a civil case.

Specific gardaí were named and he felt the 26 County State might try to use the Special Criminal Court to weaken the civil case.

His predictions were correct and, one week before Christmas, he and his co-accused were brought into the Special Criminal Court and charged with the robbery.

It would become one of the most dramatic and longest-running criminal trials in the history of the State.

During the trial it was alleged that one of the non-jury Special Criminal Court judges was falling asleep and not hearing evidence, but when this was raised by the defence team, it was ignored.

Then the same judge died and it transpired he had been in ill health and on medication. The trial was abandoned and a new trial a few months later focused on the “confessions” of the men.

The woman who lived in the house beside the railway, which the gang had taken over on the night of the robbery, said her statement identifying Mr Breatnach was written by gardaí and they had asked her to sign it.

She said it wasn’t true that she could identify any of the men because they had their faces covered.

In the end, the judges said Mr Breatnach had been held in illegal and unconstitutional detention. They concluded he did ask for his solicitor and didn’t get one, and was injured.

But they went on to say gardaí hadn’t acted illegally, and that the “statements” given by the men were free and voluntary and enough to convict.

Mr Breatnach continues to struggle to clear his name and call for an independent inquiry, nearly 50 years later.

