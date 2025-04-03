‘Feet on the street’ for Noah

A protest over the handling of the Noah Donohoe investigation by the PSNI has become a focus for public anger at a police force which has failed to deliver on promised reforms.

Thousands are set to march on Saturday to demand answers over the PSNI’s actions in response to the abduction and death of the Belfast schoolboy in June 2020.

The event will bring together people determined to stand up for Noah’s rights and support his mother, Fiona, in her fight for truth and justice and against those in power who have fought to prevent that.

Noah was a 14-year-old schoolboy who was cycling to meet friends in the north of Belfast. He was last spotted, naked and in evident distress, in a loyalist area where violent attacks on nationalist teens had been taking place. His body was discovered six days later, buried a mile deep within a nearby storm drain.

Since then, the PSNI have chosen not to fully investigate the death and to instead attempt to placate Noah’s family and the broader community. A delayed inquest into Noah’s death is set to be held later this year.

Last month, PSNI chief Jon Boutcher admitted the force had spied on independent investigator Donal MacIntyre, who has been working on behalf of the family to uncover what happened to Noah and to deliver his findings to the coroner.

Saturday’s protest, which will bring together people from across Ireland with a day of action, music, and remembrance, comes after PSNI whistleblowers have revealed the scale of the force’s anti-Catholic sectarianism.

Their evidence has tallied with concerns by campaigners that the force targets nationalists for harassment through stops and searches, arresting and charging twice as many Catholics as Protestants; it recruits children as informers, putting them at serious risk of harm; and remains heavily involved in obstructing ‘legacy’ court cases, delaying justice for victims and families.

The leader of the SDLP has now called for a review of the PSNI amid growing calls for the force to be scrapped and replaced.

Claire Hanna has spoken out to express concern that policing has ‘drifted’ from the goals set out by the Patten Commission, set up in the wake of the Good Friday Agreement.

The South Belfast MP has said that the “optimism and possibility of the Patten Reforms has ebbed away through neglect by inadequate resourcing, failure to deal with the past, weak authority of the Policing Board and the persistence of operational and cultural relics within the PSNI.

“The urgency to grip these issues in pursuit of the new beginning to policing and a rule of law society, has been absent.”

Noah’s March - Feet on the Street - will take place in Belfast this Saturday, April 5 from 2-4:30pm. Supporters will begin gathering at Custom House Square from 1pm, before setting off on a peaceful, accessible route through the city centre at 2pm.

A free bus service has been arranged to help supporters attend the march. The bus will depart from Derry with designated stops along the way: 11am – Foyleside Shopping Centre; 11:45am– Main Street Bus Stop, Dungiven (beside Dungiven Castle); 12:15pm – Maghera Park & Ride. Return Journey: After the rally, the bus will return to Derry, stopping again at Maghera and Dungiven.