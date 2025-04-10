Extradition setback for Sean Walsh

Lawyers for Cork republican Sean Walsh, whose extradition to British jurisdiction has been brought before the European courts, have issued a stinging rebuke to a judgment handed down at the Luxembourg Courts.

The ruling failed to block the extradition on the grounds of the legality and proportionality of criminal offence.

The central issue revolved around whether changes to release conditions—shifting from automatic release at 50% of the sentence to conditional release at 66%—constituted a retroactive increase in penalty.

Ciarán Mulholland, of Mulholland Law, said he was “incredibly disappointed” with the judgment.

“There appears to be a rolling back of citizens rights when interpreting what precisely constitutes a harsher sentence,” he said. This “adds merit to the continuing criticism of the ECJ comprising of politicians in gowns preserving the status quo within an increasingly turbulent Europe.

“The fact that this UK’s extradition request has been challenged since 2021 and litigated before the Superior Courts of Ireland, and also the Grand Chamber of the CJEU twice, highlights the existing flaws of mutual recognition and cooperation with the UK as a 3rd Country since Brexit.”

He called for Mr Walsh to be released on bail “to avoid any further incarceration on remand particularly at the infamous Roe House segregated section of Maghaberry Prison.”

Saoradh also condemned the judgement.

“This ruling is yet another example of the continued persecution of Irish Republicans through legal systems designed to serve the interests of the British state and its allies,” they said.

“Unlike other Republicans facing extradition, Sean Walsh has been treated somewhat differently and has been languishing in Portlaoise Gaol for the past 4 years.

“However, unless there are further legal issues, the responsibility now rests with the Dublin Courts and the Free State Government to either accept or reject this extradition.

“This is not just a legal matter—it is a political one. The Free State authorities have an obligation to defend Irish citizens from extradition to foreign jurisdictions where their rights and safety are at risk.

“To allow Sean Walsh’s extradition would be to endorse Britain’s continued repression of Irish Republicans and to abandon yet another citizen to an unjust system. The history of extradition cases has shown time and again that Republicans do not receive fair treatment under foreign legal frameworks designed to criminalise political resistance.

“Saoradh call on all Republicans, human rights advocates, and justice-seeking people - particularly those so vocal about other extradition cases to oppose this extradition in every way possible.”