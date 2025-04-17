Easter commemorations 2025

SINN FÉIN

(Main commemorations only. A large number of other local events are planned, please contact the party for details.)

BELFAST: Assemble at Beechmount Avenue, 1pm Main Speaker: Pearse Doherty TD

DERRY: Sunday 20th April Main Commemoration Assemble Westland St 2pm Main Speaker: Gerry Kelly MLA

DONEGAL: Sunday 20th April Main Commemoration Assemble Johnston’s Corner, Stranolar 3pm

DUBLIN: Sunday 20th April Arbour Hill 2.30pm Main Speaker: John Finucane MP

REPUBLICAN SINN FÉIN

BELFAST: Easter Sunday, Belfast, Republican Plot, Milltown Cemetery, wreath-laying ceremony.

DERRY: Cúchulainn Memorial, City Cemetery, Derry City, Easter Sunday, assemble at 12 noon.

DUBLIN: Easter Sunday, laying of wreath and the reading of the 1916 Proclamation at the Éamonn Ceannt Monument, Sundrive Park, Crumlin at 12 noon, followed commemoration by at Deansgrange Cemetery, 1pm. Easter Monday, assemble Garden of Remembrance, 1.45pm for march to GPO, O’Connell Street, Dublin for 2pm.

NEW YORK: Cumann na Saoirse Náisiúnta (National Irish Freedom Committee) New York City, 1916 Easter Commemoration to be held at 2pm Sunday April 27, 2025 at Ernie O’Malley’s 140 East 27th Street between Lexington&3rd.

SAORADH

National Easter Commemoration 2pm Monday 21st April 2025 Creggan Shops for march to the People’s Monument at Free Derry Corner

Newry - Wreath Laying Assemble at the Republican Plot, St Mary’s Graveyard Easter Saturday at 12 noon

IRISH REPUBLICAN SOCIALIST MOVEMENT

Portadown - Easter Saturday Assemble 12pm - St John’s Cemetery Derry - Easter Saturday Assemble 2pm - IRSM Monument, City Cemetery Strabane - Easter Saturday Assemble 4pm - IRSM Memorial, Carlton Drive Belfast - Easter Sunday Assemble 11am - Dunville Park, Falls Road.

TYRONE NATIONAL GRAVES ASSOCIATION/1916 SOCIETIES

EASTER SATURDAY: Eglish, 10.30am Coalisland, 12noon Tyholland, 2pm Monaghan, 3pm (in assoc. with James Connolly Society) Altmore, 5pm (in assoc. with P.H. Pearse Society) Castlefinn 6pm Doneyloop 6.30pm (in assoc. with Joseph Plunkett Society) Donaghmore, 6.00pm (in assoc. with with Owen Magill Society) Tullysaran, 6pm

EASTER SUNDAY: Dungannon - Carland Rd, 9.30am (in assoc. with Thomas J Clarke Society & Patrick Loughran Society) Dunmoyle 10am Edendork 10.45am (in assoc. with Thomas J Clarke Society) Galbally, 10.45am (in assoc. with P.H. Pearse Society) Moy, 11am (in assoc. with Liam Mellows Society) Aghyaran, 12noon (in association with Seán Mac Diarmada Society) Wreath laying - Tom Clarke Garden, Dungannon 12noon Loughshore wreath laying - starting at monument 1pm (in assoc. with O’Donovan Rossa Society) Wreath laying - Armagh City

EASTER MONDAY: Brocagh, 11am (in assoc. with Joe McKelvey Society) Rock, 12noon (in assoc. with Joe McKelvey Society & Patrick Loughran Society)

1916 SOCIETIES

Bellaghy: Main Speaker Pól Ó Scanaill 20th April at 3.30pm from The Bawn 1916 to the Graveyard Fáilte Roimh Chách

Newtownbutler (Matt Fitzpatrick 1916 Society): Laying of Easter Lilies Good Friday 6 Pm Matt Fitzpatrick Monument Derrykerrib, Newtownbutler and 10:45 Am Easter Sunday Hunger Striker’s Monument Main Street, Newtownbutler

Monaghan (James Connolly 1916 Society): Easter Saturday (19th of April 2025) commemorations: Tyholland @2pm Volunteer Lawrence Mc Nally / Monaghan @3pm Volunteer Jim Lynagh

EIRIGI/1916 SOCIETIES

Wreath Laying Ceremony: 1pm 19.04.2025 (Easter Saturday) Arbour Hill Cemetery

LASAIR DHEARG

Easter Monday, 1pm Chair: Pádraic MacCoitir Speaker: Ainle O Caireallain Assemble Gates of Milltown Cemetery, Belfast

32 COUNTY SOVEREIGNTY MOVEMENT

Dublin: 1916 Commemoration Easter Monday 2025 Assemble St.Catherine’s Church Thomst St. 12.30PM Parade Departs 1PM Sharp March To Arbour Hill Cemetery, All Republicans Welcome

Cork: Easter Sunday, April 20th 12:45PM * Assemble at Wilton Roundabout, Cork City March To Republican Plot at St. Finbarr’s Cemetery

INDEPENDENT REPUBLICANS

Armagh: Easter Parade Commemoration Easter Sunday, April 20th Assemble 11:45, Sherries Field Gates, Cathedral Road Armagh BT617QX Graveside Ceremony 12:30 St Patrick’s Cemetery Speaker John Crawley Ex Pow and author Organised by, Independent Republicans Armagh

Dublin: Easter Monday 21st April Liberty Hall 1pm, parade to to the General Post Office (GPO) O Connell Street where the events main address will be given by former POW Liam McCoitter. Proceedings will then conclude with a wreath laying event outside No 16 Moore Street. All are welcome, with the exception of those who have brought our flags, heritage, history and traditions of Irish Republicanism into disrepute by association with the enemies of those persuing the ideals of the men and women of 1916.

Laois: Easter Sunday April 20th. Assemble at The Heath National School at 11.30 am where we will then parade to the nearby Republican Monument. All are welcome to attend.

WORKERS’ PARTY/REPUBLICAN CLUBS

Belfast: Milltown Cemetery Easter Saturday, April 19th 1pm Waterford: Green Street Easter Sunday, April 20th Dublin: Arbour Hill Cemetery Sunday, April 27th 2.30pm

EIRE NUA

Belfast: Wreath laying Sunday at Milltown 10:30am

Fermanagh: Wreath and flower laying ceremonies at the United Irishman monument in Roslea, Good Friday. On Easter Saturday in Newtownbutler wreaths will be laid at the graves of IRA Vols Jimmy and Eamon Connolly

Dublin: Wreath-laying ceremony at Joseph Courtney’s Celtic Cross in Harold’s Cross Park, Dublin 6, on Easter Sunday at 10am.

ANTI-IMPERIALIST ACTION IRELAND

Easter Sunday, April 20th 1pm assemble at Phibsboro Shopping Centre, Dublin 7

REPUBLICAN NETWORK FOR UNITY

Castlewellan: memorial at 6:30pm Saturday Belfast, Milltown Cemetery gates 10:30am sharp, Easter Sunday

AONTÚ

National Easter 1916 Commemoration, Holy Saturday - Arbour Hill - 12 noon

NATIONAL GRAVES ASSOCIATION

Dundalk: Main speaker: Rory Dougan (Co. Louth Rep), St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Dowdallshill, Newry Road, Dundalk Monday 21 April 2025, 12.00 noon

OTHERS

Teach na Failte Newry - 11am Easter Sunday Republican Socialist Memorial, Pauper’s graveyard

Deise Republican Group - 3pm Easter Sunday Touraneena monument

Cairde Strabane ex-pows - Easter Sunday wreath laying ceremony in honour of our Republican dead. Assemble at the 1916 memorial stone Strabane town centre at 10.30am

Duleek 1916-1981 Monument Committee - Independent Easter Commemoration Good Friday 18th April 2025 ® 6pm Sharp, Hungerstrike Monument, Station Road, Duleek. Speaker: France Mackey, Tyrone. All Welcome.