Doherty inquest frustrated by Dublin

The 26 County government has been accused of dodging its legal responsibilities after more than seven years of an inquest into the death of a prominent republican were “wasted”.

State involvement was suspected from the outset in the murder of Kieran Doherty who was found dead on a border road in Derry, in February 2010.

Doherty had told journalists that British military intelligence (MI5) had tried to recruit him as an informer just weeks before his brutal murder.

The 31-year-old had been kidnapped, stripped, bound and shot. His killing was claimed by the Real IRA but his family are still in the dark about the role MI5 played in the events surrounding his death.

A number of preliminary hearings have taken place ahead of a full inquest into his death. However, after several years, those involved are still waiting for information from the 26 County Garda police and state agencies in Dublin.

A preliminary hearing on Tuesday morning heard a letter dated April 7th had been received from Dublin, which Ian Skelt KC, counsel to Coroner Brian Sherrard, described as a “matter of concern”.

Mr Sherrard said it was very difficult for the inquest to proceed without knowing what material, if anything, the Gardaí may hold concerning Mr Doherty and the circumstances around his death.

Stephen Toal KC, acting for the Doherty family, said they feel they are back to square one with the last seven-and-a-half years having been wasted.

He said the coroner’s office “cannot be faulted”, having first contacted the 26 County authorities about the case in 2017 and having “done everything to bring it to this point”.

“However, seven-and-a-half years have now been wasted, and after all that time, the Irish state is still silent on what information they hold,” he told the hearing.

“It’s unfortunate to say this, but it is either incompetence or it is deliberate, and it follows a familiar pattern to all of us who deal with cases in this area.”

Mr Toal said there were similar delays and “years wasted” in the inquest into the murder of Gaelic sports official Sean Brown in 1997, whose family have been denied a proper investigation ever since.

“There seems to be a fault in the system, and recent examples only make that worse. We have the Dublin Monaghan bombings case where the Irish government was asked by the Police Ombudsman to deliver relevant files, and just like this case seven years passed and nothing was done, and those victims had to bring judicial review proceedings down in Dublin to force this issue,” he said.

“We also know that this Irish government have refused to establish a parallel inquiry into the Omagh bomb, and all of those things lead this Doherty family to conclude that this Irish government are simply not making any effort and trying to avoid accountability by whatever means, and that is a matter of grave concern to them.

“As things stand, the Doherty family have now spent 15 years waiting for the truth. At one end, you have the British government and MI5, whose role as we all know in this inquest into this death is dealt with in a report by Lord Carlisle, and at the other end we have the Irish government who are being even more obstructive because they’re not even telling us what they possess.

“It’s really, really difficult to see how this matter is going to be progressed without genuine engagement from the Irish government and its state agencies.”

At the suggestion the coroner could invite representatives from the Dublin government and police to attend, Mr Toal said he would welcome the their attendance, but said the family remains sceptical.

“The simple solution to this is they simply commit to writing what they are going to do to progress this inquest … just tell us what information you have and how long it will take you to provide that to this inquest,” he said.

The coroner backed the idea, expressing concern about the “considerable drift” in the case.

“Just as we thought that perhaps we may be able to make some progress, this has rather taken the rug from under my feet,” he said.

Another preliminary hearing has provisionally been planned for May 7th.