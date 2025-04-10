In this extract from ‘One Man’s Ireland: Memoirs of Dan Mulvihill, Maverick Republican’, historian Dr Owen O’Shea describes how Mulvihill tried to mobilise others in support of the Catholic community in the North.

The memoirs of IRA commander and life-long Kerry republican Dan Mulvihill, an aide to anti-Treaty IRA chief of staff, Liam Lynch, reveals the anger of many of his former comrades about developments in the early years of the conflict in the Six Counties.

It is clear that, during the 1970s, many like Dan Mulvihill saw a need for the veterans of the 1920s to comment publicly as a collective body on what was becoming ‘The Troubles’ in the Six Counties. Mulvihill contacted others in neighbouring Old IRA divisions and drafted a statement as a commentary and set of demands from the veterans of the War of Independence about the developing situation.

Though the draft statement does not survive, some of the feedback from his comrades does and proves that Mulvihill, like so many others, was deeply perturbed by the plight of nationalists and Catholics north of the border in the late 1960s and early 1970s. A reply to Mulvihill in 1971 by Paddy O’Brien of Mallow, a former head of the Cork No. 4 Brigade of the IRA, highlights not only a collective disgust about the fact that Ireland remained partitioned, but also a realism that the Old IRA held a decreasing influence in the Ireland of the 1970s.

O’Brien told Mulvihill:

“… I feel it would not be wise to commit ourselves [to a public statement] … We never accepted partition as a solution … The Treaty was forced on us by the threat of immediate and terrible war … Now that a section of the people, who have suffered for 50 years as a result of what was forced on them by the threat of violence, have been forced to use violence to get their position before the eyes of the world, [they] are being condemned by Church and State. We might find something to say in support of those who were compelled to resort to violence.”

Throughout the 1970s, Dan Mulvihill made efforts or organise the Old IRA as an advocate group and have them contribute to political discourse. Among his correspondents was Tom Barry, one of Ireland’s most high-profile republican leaders. Best known for leading the Kilmichael Ambush in County Cork in 1920, Barry was born in Killorglin, County Kerry in 1897. As chief of staff of the IRA in 1937, he spearheaded plans for an incursion into the Northern Ireland, though it never materialised. Mulvihill remained in contact with Barry in later years and he leaned on him for support for attempts to reorganise the Old IRA.

Mulvihill also lobbied Moss Twomey, who had been IRA chief of staff until 1936 and served time in jail in the 1930s. Like Barry, Twomey believed that the passage of time would restrict efforts to mobilise the Old IRA and to raise money for nationalists in Northern Ireland:

“Some weeks ago, I was interested in the same idea, but when I found some of those whom I consulted not willing to endorse the full campaign, I dropped it. I doubt if the influence of ‘has-beens’ is very much now. When I had in mind a statement, I specifically wished to call to Vets [veterans] to take the initiative for having funds raised in their districts [for Northern Ireland], if that was not being done already … I do feel that any support, even moral support, will be welcomed.”

Mulvihill remained deeply upset and frustrated that it was only ‘moral support’ that many of his former comrades and fellow citizens could provide to those who were suffering the terror of Ireland’s newest ‘Troubles’.

The cycle of brutal sectarian violence deeply moved and perturbed many like Mulvihill, who felt both angered and powerless about the plight of the nationalist and Catholic communities. He was particularly disturbed when Taoiseach Jack Lynch dismissed two of his ministers over an alleged plot to import arms to be used to defend those communities: Mulvihill believed that Lynch “panicked and we had the sacking of the Ministers and the Arms Trial”.

The reaction of Fianna Fáil leaders and successive Irish governments to the plight of the nationalist people in Northern Ireland saddened and infuriated Mulvihill in equal measure. He was exasperated by the decision of Fianna Fáil, in particular, to “draw back” from meaningful intervention:

“The North came out and we left them down. We stood idly by. The first time in all our history that we pulled back. They asked for arms to defend themselves and we could not give them. They might shoot some of the English who were coming to beat them up. Why did we draw back for the first time in our history? When this history will come to be written, what will from 1969 to Exodus be like? How will the leaders be judged?”

‘One Man’s Ireland: Memoirs of Dan Mulvihill, Maverick Republican’ by Owen O’Shea is published by Merrion Press.