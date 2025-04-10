Crime gangs are ‘lowest form of humanity’

An attack on the family of a former republican prisoner has raised concerns that criminal gangs operating in the Armagh area are out of control.

Tensions over drug dealers operating in republican areas have risen in recent weeks. A spate of recent arson attacks on cars in County Armagh has been blamed on one gang.

A vehicle was set on fire in the Drumarg Park area of Armagh on Sunday, March 30, while two cars were set alight in the Cavanacaw Manor area of the city on Sunday, March 16.

Another attack on the home of a republican was reported in South Armagh on March 27.

Sinn Féin councillor John Óg O Kane said the recent spate of attacks is creating an unwanted tension in Armagh city.

“These attacks in the city carried out by these criminals , have created fear and tension within our communities,” he said.

“Those engaged in these criminal acts have nothing to offer Armagh city or the community and do not reflect the true nature of Armagh city.”

Meanwhile, Republican Sinn Fein said the targeting of a former republican PoW’s family as they slept in their beds is the “lowest form of thuggery”.

They said: “In the early hours of Thursday, March 27, a South Armagh family was selected by what can only be described as lowlife drug dealers for serious injury or death by deliberate fire,” they said.

“The father, an ex-POW, and the rest of his family will not be deterred by the actions of these people. They’re the lowest form of humanity, that would set a fire with the intention of burning children to their death.

“These people live off the backs of misery. They target the most vulnerable and ply their poison with no regard for human life.

“Sinn Féin Poblachtach calls on the people of South Armagh to stand against this scourge.”

Meanwhile, in north Belfast, a vigilante group has reemerged to issue threats to kill three north Belfast men alleged to be drug dealers.

Action Against Drugs (AAD) issued the death threats against the men late last month.

The names of the three, along with a crosshair symbol, were painted across a wall in the New Lodge district last week.

Images of several armed and masked men standing in front of the wall, which includes a threat to shoot drug dealers, have also emerged. The pictures show two men armed with what appear to be handguns.

In a statement, AAD warned that the three men under death threat are members of a criminal gang operating in the north of the city, and accused them of drug dealing, vandalism and targeting the homes of parents whose children owe them drug debts.

“This has been brought to our attention, and we have moved to quickly disassemble this group ASAP,” the statement said.

“Anyone associated with or involved in this or with this gang will be hit with severe consequences.”