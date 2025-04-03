British jailers prohibit Irish language books

A republican prisoner has threatened legal action after Irish language books were seized by the prison authorities as he returned from a visit.

Seven books in Irish, both literature and educational, were taken from Sean McVeigh.

The County Armagh man is serving a 25-year sentence for an armed action against the Crown Forces in 2015.

Last year he launched a separate legal action over the lack of Irish language signage at Maghaberry Prison and that prisoners are only allowed to wear the a gold ring pin, which indicates a fluent Irish speaker, in their cells.

The republican prisoner also wants to gain recognition for his right to communicate in writing with prison authorities in his native language, including notices and other documents.

Irish was excluded from the educational subjects available to prisoners in Maghaberry until 2019, where legal action was threatened.

Certain books have been black-listed in prisons in the north of Ireland in the past, but this is thought to be the first attempt to ban the entire medium of Irish language literature.

Conchúr Ó Muadaigh, Advocacy Manager from Conradh na Gaeilge, said “the confiscation of Irish language books by the prison service exposes a serious policy failure regarding Irish language rights within the wider justice system”.

“This also contradicts the recent repeal of the 1737 Act and breaches international human rights standards on language and prisoners’ rights,” he said.

“Denying prisoners access to books in their own language is a clear violation of language rights and reflects a broader disregard for Irish within the prison and justice system.

“Without a robust and enforceable policy, these rights will continue to be undermined.”

While the Six County Department of Justice nominally runs the north’s prisons, it has relatively little influence over operations at Maghaberry, which is in practice controlled by British military intelligence.

Mr Ó Muadaigh said justice minister Naomi Long “must act immediately to ensure full access to Irish language materials, educational resources, and books, alongside the implementation of a comprehensive language policy across the Department of Justice and its arm’s-length bodies.”

Lawyer Gavin Booth, of Phoenix Law, pointed out that his client is a “keen Irish language enthusiast”.

“Mr McVeigh seeks to challenge the decision of the NIPS to implement an apparently new policy to refuse prisoners access to copies of books and other materials,” he said.

“In particular he wishes to challenge the decision by NIPS (Northern Ireland Prison Service) to take seven books from him.”

Mr Booth described the Prison Service policy as “arbitrary and unjustified” adding that it is “in conflict with the prison rules, insofar as access to books and other materials promotes the purpose of education”.

Mr Booth said the position adopted by the Prison Service interferes with the European Convention on Human Rights.