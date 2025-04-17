Plans for the London government to draft its own history of ‘the Troubles’ are moving ahead despite criticism from historians and and the broader community.

The project, first announced by the Conservative government, will involve the appointment of five ‘historians’ to review state records from the decades of conflict.

Daniel Holder, director of the Committee on the Administration of Justice, described the official history plan as “a highly discredited initiative of the last Tory Government”.

“When CAJ and academic colleagues met with (a then Conservative minister) we asked what the purpose of the ‘official history’ was, his response was that the British government was entitled to put forward its version of history.”

He welcomed the digitalisation of some British government records, but said it did not address broader questions of disclosure of official records from files in legacy cases “where government seems intent in maintaining some sort of ministerial national security veto.”

Marie Coleman, a Queen’s University 20th century Irish history professor, said she is “highly dubious” that the recruited ‘historians’ would be given access to information which could embarrass the British state.

“And even if they do, will this be privileged access just for them? If so, how can others check the veracity of the research outputs?” Prof Coleman added. “This is central to the ethical basis of the scheme and this remains unclear.”

SUPREME COURT DATE

The announcement by British Direct Ruler Hilary Benn (pictured) has come as he continues to uphold infamous legacy legislation he once vowed to repeal. The legislation introduced by the last Tory government is designed to block further investigation into British war crimes in Ireland.

Benn is currently fighting a critical judgment on the Legacy Act, which is now expected at the Supreme Court to be heard before the summer.

Last year the Court of Appeal in Belfast found that a government veto power over what sensitive material can be disclosed to bereaved families by a new ‘truth body’, the Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR), is unlawful.

The court also ruled that the ICRIR does not provide victims and their next of kin adequate means to participate in its processes.

Darragh Mackin of Phoenix Law said the families who brought the original legal challenge had sought an expedition of the Supreme Court hearing.

He said: “It is disappointing that the Secretary of State has continued to utilise every available mechanism to try and uphold the Tory pet project of the Legacy Act.

“That being said, despite the Secretary of State’s best endeavours, every court to date has been clear, provisions of the Legacy Act are incompatible with human rights and the Northern Ireland Protocol.

“It is a testament to the importance of this case that the Supreme Court has confirmed that it will hear this case on an expedited basis and, indeed, before the end of June if possible.

“Our clients relish the opportunity to again take a stand against this act on behalf of all victims affected by this egregious legislation.”