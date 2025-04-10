The elderly widow of Sean Brown has urged British Direct Ruler Hilary Benn “to do the right thing” and finally set up a public inquiry into the role of state collusion in her husband’s murder.

The Court of Appeal in London ruled last Thursday that the British government’s refusal to hold a public inquiry into the killing of Gaelic sports official Sean Brown in 1997 is unlawful.

Rejecting his appeal, it has given Benn four weeks to consider the matter.

Mr Brown’s elderly widow, Bridie, attended the hearing - it was the 58th time the 87-year-old had attended a court hearing as part of her long battle to secure answers about who ordered her husband’s brutal slaying, 28 years ago.

She said: “Mr Benn, five judges have told you what to do. Do the right thing and please don’t have me going to London.”

Mr Brown’s daughter, Clare Loughran, supported her mother outside court and said her family felt very positive about the judgment.

She said: “As my mum has said, five judges have now told us that really the only way to have a truthful and honest investigation of my father’s death has been an inquiry… we’re very pleased with the judgment so far today.

“Five judges have told him (Mr Benn) what to do.

“I think at this stage now he has got very little further option, the fact that he was trying to get us to go towards the ICRIR, and it’s been evident now today that that is probably something that is not appropriate in my father’s case, certainly not as it stands at the minute.”

She added that she feels that London has “tried to draw this out for 28 years”.

She said: “We have had numerous secretary of states come through the north since my father was murdered, and very little of them to date have given us any sort of hope or very little trust in them.

“At this stage now, we really feel that if they can do the right thing by our side, we would be delighted with that.”

She said they would like to see a public inquiry into her father’s death get under way as soon as possible.

“I think it was laid out there today that a lot of the groundwork is already done for it, so I don’t really see that there should be any further delay on that,” she said.

“We’ll be back in four weeks’ time, (hearing) number 59.”

Chief Justice Siobhan Keegan stressed how the British government has remained in continuous breach of an Article 2 human rights obligation to effectively probe the full extent of state collusion in the May 1997 murder.

She stated: “This is a shocking state of affairs in that a quarter of a century has passed since Sean Brown was murdered and yet there has been no lawful inquiry into the circumstances of his death.”

The victim, a 61-year-old father of six, was abducted by a death squad as he locked the gates at Bellaghy Wolfe Tones GAA Club in County Derry.

The father of six was bundled into the boot of his car, taken to Randalstown, County Antrim and shot dead. No-one has ever been convicted of his murder.

It emerged last year at an inquest that British state agents were among more than 25 people linked by intelligence to the killing.

At that stage the coroner halted proceedings due to the extent of confidential material excluded or withheld on national security grounds. He wrote to the previous Tory government requesting the establishment of a public inquiry.

In September Mr Benn confirmed that those calls had been rejected.

He instead recommended that the bereaved family should engage with the so-called ‘Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery’ (ICRIR), an official ‘truth’ body set up under the infamous Legacy Act.

The Court of Appeal has previously ruled that that legislation breaches human rights law.

Even though the Labour government has pledged to repeal the Act, it said it intends to retain the ICRIR and is appealing various findings made against it at the Supreme Court.

Mr Brown’s 87-year-old widow, Bridie, mounted a successful judicial review challenge against the decision not to set up a public inquiry into her husband’s death.

In December, a High Court judge ordered Mr Benn to establish a public inquiry after finding the government remains in breach of its Article 2 duty.

Lawyers for the government provoked outrage when they appealed his ruling on technical and financial grounds.

Appeal judges were told his elderly widow has attended court nearly 60 times in her legal battle to ensure British government finally complies with its obligation to effectively investigate the death.

The GAA official’s killing was described as “an indelible stain on the body politic of this state”.

Ruling on the case, Dame Siobhan said the ICRIR Commission has insufficient powers and is not equipped to deal with sensitive material.

“Mrs Brown is 87 years old. She has been pursuing her remedy for 28 of those years,” the Lady Chief Justice pointed out.

“So, in this case, the ICRIR is not fit for the purpose of delivering the remedy she needs now.”

Dismissing the government’s arguments, the court adjourned proceedings for four weeks in a “staged approach” to achieving a final remedy.

The Chief Justice said it was to give Benn time to consider the judgment.

The North’s First Minister Sinn Féin’s Michelle O’Neill has now written to Keir Starmer to urge his government to finally grant a public inquiry.

“Outside court, Bridie Brown made a direct plea to the British government, and I want to echo her powerful and emotional words,” said Michelle O’Neill.

“The Brown family has waited far too long for truth, justice and accountability. They should not have to endure the indignity and insult of further delays or legal appeals.

“I have written to the British Prime Minister, imploring him and his government to accept the unequivocal High Court ruling and grant a public inquiry without any further delay.

“Anything less would only further compound the grief and trauma of the Brown family, who — despite the passage of nearly 28 years — have not given up their courageous and dignified battle for justice.

“There can be no more cynical moves or obstructionist tactics by the British government. It’s time to hold a public inquiry, and at last establish the full truth around Sean Brown’s murder.

“As Bridie Brown said, five judges have told the British government to do the right thing. That is what the Brown family deserves.”