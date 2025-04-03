A courageous advocate for Palestinians

Ms. Francesca Albanese is the Special Rapporteur for the United Nations in the Palestinian territories. She is a remarkable champion for human rights and international law whose moral integrity and deep rooted humanity are an inspiration.

Her leadership on Palestinian rights, her unremitting and courageous criticism of Israel’s decades long illegal occupation of the Palestinian territories, is an example for all of us who seek a just peace between the peoples of Palestine and of Israel.

Last week Ms. Albanese was in the South of Ireland addressing Universities, giving interviews, attending the massive pro-Palestinian march in Dublin on Saturday and meeting a wide range of individuals and groups.

Do you know who refused to meet her? The Irish Government. Apparently all of its 15 Ministers and 23 Ministers of State were too busy. Shameful.

This is the same government that is stalling on the Occupied Territories Bill or on introducing decisive economic and political sanctions against a rogue state engaged in genocide. In addition, if Micheál Martin has his way the Irish government intends accepting the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of antisemitism. This conflates Judaism with Zionism. A criticism, any criticism of the state of Israel will be defined as anti-semitic. This means that Ms. Albanese’s reports on Israel’s war crimes or this article or the marches in solidarity with the Palestinians, can all be defined as anti-Semitic.

Is our outrage at the bombing of hospitals and the killing of babies to be dismissed as anti-semitic?

The total now killed in Gaza is over 50,000. 18,000 are children. Netanyahu’s claim that his war is about defeating Hamas or securing the release of Israeli’s held by Hamas, is a lie. Hamas is stronger now than before. Israel’s murder campaign and demolition of Gaza has radicalised a new generation of Hamas fighters. Moreover, Israeli hostages are more likely to be killed by Israeli actions than by their captors.

So, this is not about defeating Hamas. This is about Netanyahu’s determination to hold on to power. He does so with the support of a right wing Zionist cabal that intends forcing the Palestinian people out of their homes in Gaza, the west Bank and East Jerusalem. But he also does this with the active endorsement and through the provision of weapons and funding from the United States, the British government and other western allies of Israel. President Biden boasted of being a Zionist while Trump describes himself as Israel’s protector. The genocide in Gaza is as much the responsibility of America, of Britain, and the EU as it is Netanyahu’s.

Where are the voices of condemnation from these governments to Israel’s extermination strategy toward Palestinians. They are silent.

The Irish government must take a stand against the genocide. Francesca Albanese reminded it last week that international law, irrespective of the Occupied Territories Bill, requires the Irish government to ban goods and services from illegal Israeli settlements on Palestinian land. This responsibility derives from the finding by the International Court of Justice that the occupation of Palestinian land is unlawful and trade should not continue. Is this the real reason why none of the 38 government Ministers in Dublin could find the time to meet Ms Albanese? It wanted to avoid being told face to face that it is failing in its human rights duty; that it is not fulfilling its moral and legal responsibilities under international law.

Francesca Albanese is an inspiration. I applaud her courage and her stand in defence of the human rights of the Palestinian people and of international law.