A catalogue of collusion in Ardyone killings

The families of two men who were killed by loyalists in 1988 were “failed” by the RUC police, the police ombudsman has said, although she declined to openly accuse those responsible of colluding with the killers.

Marie Anderson came to the conclusion after finding a number of failures, including the decision by the RUC, now PSNI, not to examine a rifle linked to the murders of Seamus Morris and Peter Dolan.

Eighteen-year-old Seamus Morris was shot dead on August 8, 1988 in the Ardoyne area of north Belfast, moments before Peter Dolan, 25, who was sitting in a Guinness delivery lorry, was shot from the same stolen car.

The unionist paramilitary UVF claimed responsibility for both murders under its cover name, the ‘Protestant Action Force’.

The Ombudsman started investigating the case in 2015 after a letter of complaint from the family of Mr Morris.

Ms Anderson said the failure to correctly link the VZ58 rifle, at the point it was recovered in 1988, to the murders of Mr Morris and Mr Dolan, blocked lines of inquiry and prevented suspects from being interviewed.

In restrained language, she described a litany of what she called “missed investigative opportunities” in the original RUC investigation.

Two people were arrested in the days after the attack, but their clothes were not tested for gunshot discharge residue. Journals and notebooks ‘disappeared’, as well as evidence, including a forensically significant cigarette butt.

One of the initial suspects was linked to the UVF and to the storage of guns, but an alibi he gave was never checked.

In 2008, it was also established that a fingerprint found in the stolen taxi used in the murders matched the suspected UVF member. At the time, the RUC falsely claimed to have checked for a match.

Mr Morris’ brother also gave the RUC a description of one of those in the taxi, but he was now shown pictures of any suspects, or asked to view an identification parade.

Ms Anderson said she concluded the two families had been “failed”. She did not allege collusion, or collusive behaviour, by the RUC in protecting the killers, possibly for legal reasons.

“I believe that Mr Morris and Mr Dolan were the innocent victims of a campaign of sectarian violence mounted against the nationalist community,” she said.

“Loyalist extremists were responsible for their murders. However, given the investigative failings and omissions identified, I believe that the Morris family were failed by police in their search for accountability for the murders of their loved one.”

Criticisms included the failure to act on intelligence regarding the rearming of loyalist paramilitaries with South African weapons which led to an unprecedented capacity to wage a sectarian murder campaign.

In her words, “These weapons significantly enhanced the capability of loyalist paramilitaries to escalate their sectarian campaign against the nationalist and republican communities.”

The sister of Seamus Morris, Lisa Morris, said she believed there was collusion.

“We are aware that because of a court ruling the Police Ombudsman cannot make a finding of collusion or collusive behaviour,” she said.

“As far as we are concerned, the contents of the report confirm there was collusion.

“It’s a pity that the ombudsman has been prevented from going that far.”

Lawyer Setanta Marley, who acts for the Morris family, said they have “raised serious and compelling concerns” and called on PSNI Chief Jon Boutcher to issue an apology.

“Today’s public statement represents a damning indictment of the RUC who absolutely failed the Morris family,” he said.

“Sadly, this morning they learned about a litany of failings and omissions, including incorrect linkage of weapons; wider links to the 1987 importation of firearms; a series of missed investigative opportunities; a failure to verify a key suspect’s alibi; a failure to seize a suspect’s clothing and arrest another suspect, together with mishandling of exhibits and many other failings.

“Unfortunately, this latest statement chimes with an ever-expanding and depressing back catalogue of police ombudsman statements, all of which collectively point to institutionalised RUC failings right across the conflict.

“We now call on the chief constable to apologise to the family.

“It’s the very least they can expect on what has been a very difficult day for them.”

The PSNI did not comment on the report.

Paul Butler from Relatives for Justice said the campaign group believes “the sectarian murders of Seamus Morris and Peter Dolan bear all the hallmarks of ‘collusive behaviour’ between the RUC and the UVF”.

Mr Butler added that there was a catalogue of failures in the murder investigation which included ‘missed’ opportunities, protecting Special Branch agents and failing to act on intelligence.

“The policy objective of RUC Special Branch, British Army and Security Service was to rearm loyalism through the shipment of weapons from South Africa,” he said.

The dissemination of intelligence to loyalist paramilitaries, the clearing of routes for loyalist murder gangs, and the deliberately flawed investigations post murders all formed part of the policy of collusion, as we believe is more than demonstrated in this devastating case.”

Relatives for Justice said the families “have not only endured the horrendous murders of their loved ones and lived with the trauma ever since, they have also had insult added to injury by the deliberately flawed investigation which resulted in those responsible for planning and carrying out the murders evading justice and accountability.

“Their steadfast resolve in ‘Never Giving Up’ has demonstrated a bravery and dignity, motivated only by the love of their relatives and finding the truth.

“Their quest stands in stark contrast to everything that the RUC represented at the time of these murders, and ever since. Our thoughts and prayers are with them tonight and in the days ahead.”