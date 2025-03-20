Tom Smith remembered

A commemoration was held on Monday by Independent Dublin Republicans to mark the anniversary, and this is their report.

At his funeral in Glasnevin cemetery, the Free State forces baton-charged the large crowd who had gathered to pay their respects.

Volunteer Tom Smith, Dublin Brigade, Irish Republican Army was shot dead by Free State soldiers during an escape attempt from Portlaoise jail on 17th of March 1975, 50 years ago this week.

Tom Smith was imprisoned as a political prisoner after having being convicted by a jury-less political court of being a member of the IRA’s Dublin Brigade.

Tom Smith’s killing was a consequence of Fine Gael blueshirt anti- Republican policy, and his persecution persisted in death as hoards of political police attacked dignified mourners at his funeral in Glasnevin Cemetery on the 22nd of March 1975.

Their brutality was met with defiance, as Tom Smith was laid to rest in the Republican Plot with full military honours.

We would like to thank all those who attended, in particular many of Tom Smiths former comrades, and fellow prisoners of war.

The days proceedings began in Phibsboro where those amassed paraded the short distance to Glasnevin Cemetery behind the Independent Dublin Republicans Colour Party and Piper.

At Tom Smith’s graveside Patrick Burke called proceedings to order as Chairperson.

Wreaths were laid on behalf of Independent Dublin Republicans (Shane), Independent Republicans Dundalk and the Jim Donegan Extradition Campaign (John), former IRA Dublin Brigade Comrades (Vivienne) and former fellow political prisoners of Tom Smith (Donnacha).

Following a “Lowering of the Flags” and a minutes silence Socialist, Republican and Community Activist Joe Mooney was called upon to recite the Bobby Sands written poem “The Rhythm of Time.”

Patrick Burke then introduced the events main speaker Life Long Republican and Trade Union Leader Phil Flynn.

Phil spoke of Tom Smith’s early life, his trade union activity, his commitment to the cause and his arrest, conviction, imprisonment and subsequent killing, all at the hands of the Irish Free States fascist blueshirt regime.

And Phil ended his welcomed speech by making reference to the need to reaffirm our commitment to achieving a 32 county socialist Republic, as that is the best memorial that can be offered to men and women like Tom Smith and that the future of the struggle for political, societal and economic independence and unity should not be left to a “clique” of self ordained leaders.

We would like to thank all those who participated in Tom Smith’s 50th Anniversary Commemoration and all those who attended from around the country, some as far away as Donegal, Derry, Belfast, Armagh and Cork to name but a few.