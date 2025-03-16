Please donate for Irish Unity

A Chairde

Every year we reach out for support to those who may be willing to support the Irish cause. Our national day is only once a year, but your support would make a difference every day of the year.

Please help us get our message out and support our campaign, for an end to the British occupation and a reunited Ireland.

With your honoured support, we can inform and build connections around the world for the aim of delivering Irish unity and the end of centuries of foreign persecution.

With your honoured support, we can inform and build connections around the world for the aim of delivering Irish unity and the end of centuries of foreign persecution.

Is mise

Bill Delaney