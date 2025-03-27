Mixed messages from British government on inquests

Families of those killed in a British Army ambush have been told by the British government that an inquest into the massacre will be allowed to proceed, while a positive outcome of another inquest is to be appealed.

Members of the Loughgall Truth and Justice Campaign met with the British Direct Ruler Hilary Benn on Monday.

Nine men were shot dead by the ‘elite’ SAS in the County Armagh village of Loughgall in 1987, eight IRA Volunteers who were deliberately targeted and a civilian who was innocently travelling through the village in a car.

An inquest into the nine killings, the most infamous of the ‘shoot-to-kill’ programme of planned massacres and ambushes by the SAS, was unable to be completed before a guillotine date imposed by the previous government. Under so-called ‘legacy’ legislation, further investigation into British war crimes was halted and inquests suspended.

It is understood Benn repeated directly to the families (pictured) a commitment made in the House of Commons to the restoration of all legacy inquests which were halted as a result of the Legacy Act.

Mairéad Kelly, sister of victim Patrick Kelly, said: “After today’s meeting, we have reassurance that efforts are ongoing to bring back the inquest that was rightfully directed 10 years ago.

“We have placed our trust in the Secretary of State at this time to fulfil that commitment.”

Darragh Mackin, lawyer for the families, said: “From the outset, our clients have stood steadfast in their opposition to the Legacy Act.

“Eventually, after the various strands of litigation, there is light at the end of a very dark tunnel.

“The families have today been informed that the Loughgall case will return as part of his commitment to the reviving of those legacy inquests which were prematurely halted.

“This is a small step in the right direction towards the restoration of the rule of law.”

‘DISGRACEFUL’ CLONOE APPEAL

However, British government has moved to challenge a judge's finding that SAS soldiers were ‘not justified’ in killing four IRA men in a 1992 shoot-to-kill ambush.

Last month, a coroner found that the British Army acted unlawfully when four Provisional IRA Volunteers – Kevin Barry O’Donnell, 21, Sean O’Farrell, 23, Peter Clancy, 19, and Daniel Vincent, 20 – were shot dead in Clonoe, County Tyrone in February 1992.

The ruling infuriated unionists, provoking Conservative MP James Cartlidge to call for a judicial review. He subsequently said he had received confirmation that the British government would challenge the findings.

Sinn Féin described the move as “deeply concerning” and “disgraceful”.

Cathal Mallaghan, the party’s MP for Mid Ulster, said: ““This is yet another cynical attempt by the British Government to deny families truth and justice.

“The coroner came to his findings in this case based on the facts. He rightly sent a file to the Public Prosecution Service to take the matter forward.”

He added: “It is essential that our judicial processes are free to carry out their duties independently, free from state interference.

“The British government must proceed expeditiously to fully ‘repeal and replace’ the Legacy Act, as it committed to do, including the full reinstatement of all inquests, and all the legacy mechanisms agreed in the Stormont House negotiations, in a human rights-compliant manner.”