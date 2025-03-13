Hypocrisy on tributes rejected

Former Economy Minister Conor Murphy has hit out at the “double standard” he says he faces when paying tribute to veteran republicans when they die.

The Sinn Féin politician, who left Stormont in February to take on a role in the Seanad, said that while questions about his own actions “do not anger” him, he often feels there is hypocrisy in the criticism of Sinn Fein’s tributes.

It follows the death of IRA Volunteer Brendan ‘Bik’ McFarlane last month.

“It doesn’t anger me to be questioned about these things,” Mr Murphy said on The Currency news podcast when asked about Mr McFarlane.

“I was a republican involved in struggle. But the double standard angers me — that people get indignant and worked up about these issues but can look away from whole other issues involving other established politicians.”

Mr Murphy said he does not understand why US presidents and British prime ministers do not receive the same criticism following the funerals of their army veterans.

“There is no glory in conflict. There are horrible things done; people get drawn into a conflict because they see no alternative,” he said.

“That’s not to say everyone gets involved — it’s a small minority.

“I get that when I say something, people will say: ‘Oh, but you were involved in this and you were involved in that.’

“I knew Brendan McFarlane — he was a friend of mine — so I know the history of how it’s viewed from the other side, and I get that.

“But there are people who died and have been buried by American presidents, and British prime ministers who created conflict, and they do not get questioned on that.”