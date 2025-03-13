Good news for Irish language and music

Progress is continuing to preserve traditional Irish culture in the north of Ireland despite the British occupation.

Five years after a talks deal to do so, it was finally confirmed that a commissioner for the Irish language (Gaelic) is to be appointed for the Six Counties, while a major Irish music and culture festival is also to be located in Belfast for the first time next year.

it was announced in an email last week that the long-delayed process to appoint the north’s first Irish language commissioner has been launched.

The announcement of the competition to appoint two language commissioners - with one for the dialect of Ulster-Scots, in a concession to a unionist demand - was made in an email late on Wednesday night.

The announcement comes more than five years since commitments were made in the ‘New Decade New Approach’ agreement and within days of a UN report which was critical of Stormont’s failure to defend the Irish language.

It also comes amid a resurgence of interest and support for Irish, particularly during its ongoing celebration of the annual Seachtain na Gaeilge (Gaelic Week).

Irish language campaigners have said they expect the roles to filled and the successful candidates announced by May.

Sinn Féin First Minister Michelle O’Neill said the commissioners are “integral to delivering the Identity and Language Act and I want to welcome the progress on this issue.”

Conradh na Gaeilge advocacy manager Conchúr Ó Muadaigh described the announcement as a “very significant milestone in our long-running journey towards comprehensive language rights in a state that historically marginalised, excluded and banned Irish from public and civic spaces”.

“We now have renewed hope, through this historic announcement, that we are finally on the cusp of the new era of equality that was originally set out in the Good Friday Agreement,” he said.

“Now, as we set out upon the next chapter of our campaign for language rights, we must remain resolute in our commitment to our fundamental goals, as we seek rights, respect and recognition for our language and our community.”

Separately, it was also officially announced that Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann [Ireland’s Music Festival], a giant celebration of Irish music and culture, is to be held in Belfast in August 2026.

It is only the second time it has been held in the north, after it was hosted in Derry in 2013. The fleadh in Belfast will run from Sunday August 2 until Sunday August 9 next year.

Dr Labhrás Ó Murchú, Director-General of Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann [Irish Musicians’ Association] made the announcement on Saturday. He promised ‘world-class’ talent.

“The legacy of the 2013 Comhaltas Fleadh in Derry City is still widely spoken about, making this a fantastic opportunity for Belfast to create its own legacy,” he said.

Sinn Féin MP John Finucane welcomed the official confirmation as an “important, historic” milestone in the ongoing transformation of Belfast.

“Our city will come alive with energy, joy and positivity during this week-long programme of events to celebrate our rich heritage, traditions and culture.”