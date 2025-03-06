Ceasefire reports are ‘disinformation’

Saoradh has hit out at recent media reports which have claimed that republican prisoners are being used as a bargaining chip in talks about a potential ceasefire by the New IRA.

With no direct links to the breakaway armed group, Saoradh have however described the claims as “fabrications” by news media “grasping for sensationalist headlines”.

The talks between the New IRA and Irish and British government officials are reported as having been ongoing for some time, helped by the Red Cross charity.

The “sticking point” is supposedly around the release of prisoners, a key element of the 1998 Good Friday Agreement. This was strongly dismissed by Saoradh, as were a series of other claims and smears regarding the leadership of the group.

“As Revolutionary Republicans, we reject such deceitful narratives outright,” they said.

“No Republican with an ounce of intelligence should be fooled by the propaganda peddled by those acting as mouthpieces for MI5. Their agenda is transparent, and their credibility is nonexistent.

“These calculated distortions are nothing short of an attempt to serve the interests of MI5, sowing discord and confusion among Republicans.

“The so-called journalists responsible for these fabrications are nothing more than willing participants in a sinister game designed to undermine Republicanism.

“The Republican community must remain vigilant. We must recognise these lies for what they are—deliberate attempts to mislead, divide, and control.

“The gutter press does not seek truth; it serves an agenda. And that agenda must be exposed and rejected.”

Another example of “blatant misinformation” and media manipulation they pointed to was the “disgraceful” coverage of the shooting last week of a gun attack against Republican Network for Unity member, Sean O’Reilly.

Mr O’Reilly, a former republican prisoner and a leading member of RNU, was shot and injured at a taxi firm in Dunmurry by unknown assailants. Recovering in Dublin, he has appealed for calm.

Saoradh said the incident had been used as an attempt to manufacture division and unrest.

They said: “Those behind these articles appear desperate for a reaction, seeking to exploit tragedy for their own ends.”