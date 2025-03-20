1916 Societies forms alliance with Éirígí

A “strategic alliance” between two republican groups has resulted in the emergence of a new ‘Republican Bloc’, according to one of those involved.

Members of the 1916 Societies and Éirígí took part jointly in a Bloody Sunday commemoration march in Derry earlier this year.

Formed in County Tyrone in 2009, the 1916 Societies has a membership base across Ireland, although it is strongest in the north.

It is well known for its highly visible ‘One Ireland One Vote’ campaign, which promotes a single referendum on a united Ireland. The societies regularly host commemorations for republicans across Tyrone and elsewhere.

Although it does not contest elections, several independent representatives at Mid Ulster district council are aligned with it.

Éirígí was established in Dublin in 2006 as a left-wing republican organisation and was prominently represented in the North by Garvaghy Road activist Breandán Mac Cionnaith.

It has now emerged that both groups have been in talks over several years about “collaboratively working together and shaping a broader, progressive republican movement”.

In recent times they have come together to hold commemorations, protests and joint meetings, including a convention last year, but have been reluctant to engage in mainstream political activity.

Since then the groups have formed what they term a “Republican Bloc”.

Pól Scannell, chairman of the 1916 Societies, has urged republicans to unite.

“The border poll strategy has failed, there is an imperative for progressive republicans to come together to promote a viable alternative, our strategic alliance with Éirígí is the first step,” he told the Irish News.

“We believe in the Irish people’s right to self-determination. Nothing will change until the democratic deficit foisted on us by the British ends and all the Irish people decide their future.”