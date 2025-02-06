UDA shoot pensioner in smoke-and-mirrors attack

A disabled pensioner was shot five times in the arms and legs by the UDA following a police raid at a brothel they operated.

James Hull was attacked by the UDA gang after they forced their way into his home in Coleraine, County Derry. Despite suffering five gunshots and additional injuries to his head and torso, he survived the attack.

The PSNI referred to “vigilantism” as a possibly motive for the shooting in the Ballysally estate, but this was rejected by locals in the town.

“The UDA shot Jimmy because it wanted to take attention away from the brothel and to be able to say that it was targeting criminals in the community,” according to a source reported in the Sunday World.

It was the second unionist paramilitary attack on pensioners within a week. On Tuesday, January 28, an elderly woman was hospitalised after her home was set alight by a loyalist gang in Antrim as a part of a local dispute.

Despite declaring a ceasefire over 30 years ago, the UDA faction in North Antrim and Derry has continued to engage in murders and other shootings with little interference from the Crown Forces.

Last year, members of the same gang also crucified a man in Bushmills by nailing his hands to a garden fencepost, and beat a man aged in his 60s with iron bars after a pistol jammed. In Coleraine, they kneecapped a 19-year-old and shot a grandmother in the head in a murder bid that was meant for her son.

East Derry representative Cara Hunter condemned the latest attack and said she was “deeply disturbed” by it.

“Such senseless, savage violence should play no part in our society and this shooting has both shocked the local community and left people fearful,” the SDLP representative said.

“My thoughts today are with the victim and his family and I wish him a full and speedy recovery. Those responsible must be held to account and this dangerous weapon seized, and I urge anyone with information to come forward to the PSNI.”

Independent unionist Claire Sugden also condemned the attack.

“I am horrified to hear of the attack against a man in his 70s last night in the Ballygallin Park area of Coleraine,” she said.

“This is an area where families and older people live, they should not be feeling scared in their own homes due to senseless violence, which has no place in Northern Ireland today. I hope those who are responsible will face justice.”

Alliance Party councillor Yvonne Boyle expressed her shock.

“This attack was sickening and I condemn it in the strongest possible terms,” she said.

“The local community is in complete shock following this incident. Those who carried it out do not represent anyone except themselves and their violence is not wanted in Coleraine or anywhere else.

“My thoughts are with the man attacked and I hope he is able to make a full recovery. I urge anyone with information on this incident to contact police with it immediately.”