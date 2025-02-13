The extradition of Martin McCauley

A message shared on social media from Christine McCauley, the wife of veteran republican Martin McCauley, who was extradited to the north of Ireland last week.

Martin was extradited by the Irish state on Thursday past - handed over to the Brits in a chapel carpark at the border where he was formally charged under the controversial legacy act. They took him from there to Craigavon Courthouse where prosecution strongly opposed bail - over the following hours our legal team broke down their fallacious efforts and secured Martin’s release on strict terms including sureties of 100,000 pounds sterling.

He was taken from there to Maghaberry gaol - despite our best efforts the crown made it practically/logistically impossible to meet requirements and it was Monday before he was finally released.

During that time in Maghaberry Martin had been fighting his own battles - access to vital twice-daily medication was denied and his only outside contact by phone a single two minute call.

I’d dropped Martin off at the garda station on Thursday morning as pre-arranged and drove on up to be at Craigavon court. That journey of less than three hours, gave me time alone to try to process what was happening and mentally/emotionally prepare for the unknown. I was forced to reflect on a lifetime.

Foremost was the thought of our children and the upheaval this was bringing to their lives. We’d moved south of the border in 1998 when a bomb was planted at our home with intention (and viability) to kill us all. It was the eve of the signing of the Good Friday agreement - loose ends clearly need tying up, the only survivor of the shoot-to-kill and his family best removed. Theres not a day has passed that I don’t give thanks for Divine intervention on that night - we were meant to live. Twenty six years later and blessed with five grandchildren who until now were completely unaware of our past - it was a challenge giving them a child-friendly explanation of why grand-da was in gaol when the extradition warrant had been issued. It angered me that their innocent world, so far removed by time and place is so badly affected by this charade.

I am still haunted by the what if’s - what if our children had been murdered that night and we didn’t have our precious grand-children? Then I think of other families who realised that nightmare - the Cairns family lost their beautiful sons Gerard and Rory - children callously executed in the family home with their wee sister there watching - it’s unbearable to think about yet that resilient family are still fighting for truth and justice a lifetime later.

Mick and Bridget Tighe didn’t live to see any semblance of justice. Michael their 17 year old child never had a chance, the hay-shed riddled even after he’d been killed by a sniper bullet through his chest.

I think of Gervaise, Eugene and Sean - their families also still fighting. I watched Gervaise’s wife Eleanor in the years thereafter her heart broken into a million pieces until her untimely death. Their sons David and Jonny are also in my thoughts, their children never got to meet the grandparent.

There are so many people in my mind in the car on this roller coaster of a journey.

By the time I arrived at the Courthouse I’m thinking of Pat Finucane and Rosemary Nelson, they’d both represented Martin and both been murdered through State collusion.

I’m clear that this is not about Martin or our wee family - he is but a name, face and ‘case’ representative of a people who have lost, endured and suffered but continue to resist (in its many forms) the might of the oppressor. History is written by the victor - this is an effort by the Brits to write a version of our history: a version attempting to justify the murder of men, women and children: a version that will attempt to document many of those murders as a result of ‘sectarianism’ when in reality it was State collusion. It is a version that attempts to demonise and criminalise ordinary people resisting the injustice of extraordinary circumstances under occupation.

I’m shocked when I enter the building to find a massive crowd of family, friends and people I did not know waiting to support us. It is a humbling moment and one I’ll never forget. Among the crowd are faces I know have selflessly sacrificed and endured so much and yet here they are - a further reminder that what hinges on this ‘case’ and it’s outcome belongs to them too.

Such is the volume of private messages that I’ve been unable to answer or even acknowledge them all - please know that every message is greatly appreciated and brings us strength to fight the long road ahead, it is a comfort knowing we really are not alone.

To the incredible people who came forward and willingly offered/gave up their hard earned money in sureties it’s not possible to adequately thank you yet thats all I can do. What you have done is priceless and we’ll never forget it.

Sincere and heartfelt thanks to our amazing legal team Madden & Finucane Solicitors - Belfast who have gone above and beyond thus far - your dedication and commitment is commendable, we could not be in better hands.