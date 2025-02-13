The Clonoe Inquest

The 1916 Societies on the verdict that the use of force by the SAS in the killing of the four Clonoe Martyrs was ‘not justified’.

The relief of the families of Kevin Barry O’Donnell, Sean O’Farrell, Peter Clancy and Patrick Vincent was palpable leaving them feeling at long last vindicated after a long journey for truth and justice. Marian Vincent, brother of Patrick Vincent described it as a ‘bittersweet’ moment although they were delighted with the verdict it came on the back of ‘huge trauma and loss’.

It is something that has been widely known in Republican circles and the broader Nationalist community that the British Army and particularly the SAS was operating a Shoot-to-Kill policy.

British Government policy in Ireland effectively condoned extrajudicial summary executions at the command of the top echelons of the British Government. All those involved in such actions should be held to account.

The four young men Kevin Barry O’Donnell, Sean O’Farrell, Peter Clancy and Patrick Vincent were not just murdered, they were executed. At the time they were shot they had been caught by surprise and either tried to flee, were incapacitated or tried to give themselves up. All of them were injured and shot dead when they posed no threat to the soldiers who murdered them.

The four brave young Volunteers gave their lives for Ireland but should also be remembered for the full and active lives they lived within their communities and the time that they spent with their friends and families.

Vol. Patrick Vincent was born on the 17th July 1972. Patrick was the second oldest in a family of four. He had two sisters and one brother. Patrick grew up on the outskirts of Dungannon, he attended St. Joseph’s High School, Coalisland. From a young age, Patrick helped in his uncle’s garage with a keen interest in mechanics. He also operated a crane and was well-known in this capacity. Patrick enjoyed the craic on nights out and enjoyed time with his friends.

Vol. Kevin Barry O’Donnell was born on the 24th March 1970. He was known as Barry to family and friends. Barry, an avid reader, was interested in nature and this was evident in his choice of career. While studying in England, Barry was arrested in May 1990 and after 10 months in Brixton prison, he was released and deported home. He endured constant harassment and death threats from the R.U.C., British army and the U.D.R. Barry was a fluent Irish speaker and enjoyed Gaelic football supporting his county team, Tyrone and also had played as a youth for his local teams. Barry’s son, Ruairí was born a month before he died.

Vol. Sean O Farrell was born on 20th September 1969. Sean was educated at the local primary school and later at St. Joseph’s Secondary. When he left school he took employment as a fitter welder, later moving on to start work with a local building supplier, but still continuing his trade. Sean enjoyed life to the full with a particular interest in music and Irish culture. He was a familiar and popular face at the local sessions, giving a tune himself in the back room of McGirrs.

Vol. Peter Clancy was born on the 31st October 1970. He attended Aughamullan primary school and then went to St. Joseph’s High School, Coalisland. Peter worked for Masterscreen International where he was popular with his fellow workers. When Peter was six years old, raids on his family home by the state forces were a common occurrence. From an early age he was educated enough to know the struggle in which he became involved was morally right and justifiable. An active participant in all sports, Peter especially loved Gaelic football and was a lifelong member of Clonoe O’ Rahilly’s G.A.A.

Fuair siad bás ar son saoirse na hÉireann.